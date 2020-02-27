I also took this one step further. I used to use only one very specific technique with myself. Whenever a partner would try to focus on me, I couldn't help but compare what I did with what he did. I started exploring different techniques on my own and helping my body learn how to reach orgasm from a wide variety of stimulation. I also practiced taking my time and enjoying the experience of masturbation more, instead of approaching it like scratching an itch. The more time I spent exploring masturbation, the more comfortable I got with my sexuality, pleasure, and orgasm. Once my body had become more responsive to my own touch, I found that it was also much more sensitive to stimulation from another person.