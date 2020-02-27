When I was struggling to reach orgasm with a partner, I would spend so much more time, energy, and effort caring about my partner's experience than about my own. I would only let my partner touch me for a minute or two, so he wouldn't get bored. I wouldn't speak up if I wasn't enjoying what was happening, or even if I was in pain, because I didn't want to interrupt my partner. I faked orgasms so my partner could get to feel like he was good in bed. I focused all of my attention on my partner and none on myself. I now call this "selfless sex," and I think a lot of women can relate to it.

I coined the term "selfish sex" to convey that I care as much about my own pleasure as I do about my partner's. A lot of women think that "selfish" is a dirty word, but I think it's healthy to want to shift the balance back to thinking about your own experience at least as much as you think about your partner's. For me, selfish sex was all about putting an end to spectator-ing and evaluating my performance and starting to focus on my experience.

After years of struggling, I'm thrilled to be able to have orgasms with my husband whenever I want them. But I can also say that taking ownership of my orgasm—and actually taking steps to make it happen—feels even more incredible. It has been one of the most transformational things I've ever done, and I know that any other woman out there is capable of the same kind of transformation.