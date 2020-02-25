It can sometimes be hard to reach orgasm and enjoy sex with your partner if you're not totally comfortable with them or if you have ongoing issues in your relationship. Even relationship problems that aren't related to sex at all (e.g., fighting about household chores, or being too busy to spend time with each other, or feeling disrespected by your partner) can affect your ability to concentrate and climax during sex. Take some time to consider if there are any lingering tensions in your relationship that haven't been addressed, and see if coming to a better place with your partner might help with your ability to reach orgasm. (Or getting a new partner!)