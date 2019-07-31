6 Surprising (And Scientific!) Facts About Orgasms You Might Not Know

Especially for people with vulvas, you'll often hear people describing orgasm as something that's mysterious, elusive, and even rare—despite the fact that some 95% of women usually orgasm with ease while masturbating. It is more common for women to report struggling with orgasm than it is for men, but it's not about biology. It's about cultural norms and lack of information.

Historically, cultures around the world framed sex exclusively around male pleasure, which is why we today still associate the word "sex" with P-in-V intercourse (despite the fact that penetration alone will not stimulate most vagina owners to orgasm) and why we still associate things that actually get vagina owners off (like oral sex and clitoral stimulation) as "foreplay" instead of as the main act.

It's also why there have been thousands of studies on male sexual pleasure and dysfunction over the last century but very few about female sexual pleasure and dysfunction. (The Week reports that PubMed, a database for scientific research studies, has nearly five times as many studies on male sexual pleasure as it does on female sexual pain.) The medical establishment has spent astonishingly little time researching how vulvas and vaginas work and what arouses the people who have them. It's only in the last decade that we've finally begun talking about the full structure of the clitoris, the majority of which is an internal structure that extends about 4 inches into the body and wraps around the vaginal canal.