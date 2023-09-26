What Is A Cervical Orgasm & How Can You Have One?

The vaginal canal can be anywhere from 2.7 to 5.8 inches long, with most being in the range of about 4.25 inches, according to Ross. However, the vaginal canal also stretches and gets longer when a person is aroused, and the cervix may also be higher or lower in the vaginal canal depending on where a person is in their menstrual cycle. It tends to be lowest (i.e., closest to the opening) just before menstruation, according to Brighten.