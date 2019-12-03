What Is A Cervical Orgasm & How Can You Have One?

"Every time I started to climax, some stressful thought would enter my mind, and my heart would start racing," my 33-year-old patient Margaret told me during a visit. "I was reading about different types of orgasms the other day, and I’m wondering if maybe exploring a little bit would get me in the mood again."

Margaret had originally visited me for adrenal fatigue and along the way discovered near-constant stress meant her orgasm quota had hit nearly zero. She knew I regularly prescribed orgasms to lower stress and much more, and she was convinced that she really needed those benefits.

Margaret had been married for the past six years, and while her marriage was fulfilling, a stressful work year had killed her passion in the bedroom. During the infrequent times when she did get turned on, something work-related would distract her. She tried orgasming alone, but those same stressful thoughts would creep in, and she couldn’t climax. I agreed with Margaret that aiming for a type of orgasm that was different from what she was used to could pay off in a big way.

I suggested Margaret attempt a cervical orgasm. If you associate your cervix with pap smears and childbirth, not sexy time, I don't blame you. But while cervical orgasms aren't as common as other types of orgasms (like clitoral orgasms), many women do report extreme pleasure from cervical stimulation. So what can you do to make a cervical orgasm happen for you? Here are my suggestions.