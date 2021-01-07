There Are At Least 24 Types Of Orgasms: Here's How To Explore Each One

In tantric sex practices, an energy orgasm is an orgasm triggered by intentionally tapping into and moving your energy to produce waves of orgasmic feelings. "You only have to 'let go' of your mind in a particular way to allow the power of this orgasmic flow to come through," explains tantric sex educator and nurse Leslie Grace, R.N. "What you do need are the three major keys to moving energy in tantra, which are breath, sound, and movement. Using these three keys, you can practice 'running' your sexual energy throughout your body, whether you're engaged in sensual play or alone, and you can amp it up until it spills over into energetic orgasm."