Is squirting real?

"If I had seen headlines or read articles dismissing squirting as urine, I might never have allowed myself to relax enough to climax like I do," one blogger writes. "I would have been embarrassed and ashamed to admit that I'm a squirter—not wanting people to think I pee on myself. So what really pisses me off is the poor woman who's just now learning about her body, just now discovering the joys of big orgasms, and if she's seen the headlines, she's ashamed, holding back, and not allowing herself the pleasure of her natural orgasm."