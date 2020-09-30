Is squirting real?

Experts disagree as to whether squirting is pee. Some components of urine have been found in squirt, including urea, creatinine, and uric acid concentrations, though it’s also been found to contain PSAs and other chemicals found in semen, likely from the Skene’s glands. Some biochemical analyses have found it to be a unique substance different from urine despite some similarities.

The clear liquid produced during some instances of squirting (the more “gushing” type) does likely come from the bladder or at least passes through it. A small 2015 study had seven women pee before sex and then scanned their bladders right before and right after squirting. The women’s bladders had filled before squirting and then were empty right after squirting. Those researchers concluded that squirting is likely the “involuntary emission of urine during sexual activity.” That said, the study also found five out of the seven women had PSAs in their squirt.

That 2015 study has been heavily critiqued by some sexuality professionals and people who themselves squirt. Squirters have described the smell and taste of their squirt as being distinct from that of urine. Sex blogger Kayla Lords says it smells “tangy and sharp, but nothing like urine” and doesn’t stain her white sheets.

Vrangalova puts it this way: “It is this relatively clear, relatively odorless liquid that comes through the bladder and out the urethral opening, which depending on when the person went and peed most recently and how hydrated they are and all of those things, may or may not contain more or less traces of urine.”

In other words, it’s possible that squirt is its own fluid, though urine is sometimes also released during squirting depending on factors such as whether the person pees before sex. Queen conjectures that up to about a shot glass’s worth of one kind of fluid might come from the “female prostate,” and anything more is likely urine from the bladder. But squirting itself is not pee. “Squirting can involve emitting pee, and the more a person squirts, the more likely pee is to be involved,” she says. “The greater the volume of ejaculate, the more likely there will be urine in the composition—possibly a lot of urine.”

Some experts say squirt might be thought of as “diluted urine.” Notably though, urine is already 91-96% water.