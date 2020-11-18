Do All Women Have The Ability To Squirt? We Dug Into The Research

There isn't enough scientific research thus far to know whether all women can squirt. Studies have found anywhere from 10 to 54% of women experience some form of female ejaculation, according to a 2013 review of the literature. But some sex experts believe all people with vaginas can likely learn how to squirt with the right technique and under the right conditions.

There are two separate types of ejaculate released by vagina owners, and one of them—the type most commonly described as "squirting"—may be something most vagina owners can do, according to Zhana Vrangalova, Ph.D., a sex researcher and professor at New York University. This type of ejaculate is thought to originate from the bladder, and the clear and odorless fluid that's released comes out through the urethra in relatively large quantities. Because all women have a bladder and urethra, Vrangalova says it's likely that most women can learn how to squirt this type of fluid with the right stimulation.

"My best educated guess as a psychologist and a scientist, someone who's been looking through this data, is that probably the vast majority of vagina owners can be made to expel that type of ejaculate, the one that comes through the urethra, provided the right kind of pressure, the right time physiologically," she says.

But the jury is still out: "We don't know, but no study has ever found that most people with vaginas squirt large amounts of fluid," says Debby Herbenick, Ph.D., a sex researcher, professor at the Indiana University School of Public Health, and author of The Coregasm Workout. "But who knows? It's an area ripe for research."