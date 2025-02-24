"The best angle is for the giver to be in a bent-over row position, crossing her body, with the leg farther away from you over your shoulder. In this position, your two middle fingers should be inside her, with the index finger and thumb pointing down toward her anus. You hook your middle and ring finger together and keep them flexed and locked. Then apply pressure with your palm against her vulva (like pushing toward her head), stimulating her clitoris," he says. "Then move your arm up and down, pressing down toward her anus and up toward the front wall of her vagina hard. The rubbing of the palm on the outside of her vulva is inducing sensation on her clitoris, while the fingers inside are causing sensation on the G-spot."