Your pelvic floor muscles, also known as your pubococcygeal (PC) muscles, can make a big contribution to squirting. These are a hammock-like set of muscles that hold in your lower organs, from the uterus to the bowels. While having control over them is not an absolute in squirting, it helps.

Play pays special attention to mastery of these muscles. He recommends developing a "neuromuscular connection" with your PC muscles, meaning that you're able to control when you're contracting these muscles and whether you're pulling them inward or outward. "When the G-spot is stimulated vigorously, it usually creates a natural tendency to squeeze and pull inward instead of bearing down," he explains. "So, one of the keys to enabling squirting is to learn to bear down during intense G-spot stimulation."

If a partner is doing the stimulating, the receiver should still play an active role as well. "Ask her to alternately squeeze and bear down around your fingers to calibrate with her and know what it feels like when she does this," Play says.

Be sure to be gentle with yourself. Zagone says that while bearing down may work for you, controlling your PC muscles may simply mean letting them go or relaxing. Finding what works for you can take a lot of practice, so it's important to do your PC exercises a few times a week to be sure they're strong.