What’s The Connection Between Pleasure And Your Well-Being? Allow Us To Explain.

If we asked you to list all the things that add up to your well-being, we’d probably hear a pretty standard response: lots of kale, planks and squats, a regular bedtime, and the like. While there’s no arguing with the power of a green juice or a heavenly savasana, one facet of our well-being is going overlooked: pleasure.
Pleasure is powerful.
Our human bodies are designed to feel and indulge in the ecstasies of sexual pleasure. But it’s even more than that—sexual pleasure has a direct connection to the health of our body and mind. So why don’t we prioritize pleasure the way we do our favorite workout class? Just like we set out time to cook that healthy, plant-based meal—why don’t we carve out time for pleasure?
It doesn’t matter whether you’re in a relationship, single, or *it’s complicated*—prioritizing pleasure can transform anyone’s health. Pleasure is powerful, and Deia’s luxurious sexual wellness devices are designed to bring more of it to your fingertips. Not only are they made with body-safe and ultra-hygienic silicone, their diverse collection of products make pleasure more accessible for all bodies. A new avenue of well-being is waiting to be explored, but what do you need to know about the connection between pleasure and your health? We’ll explain:
Pleasure and your physical health.
Most of us partake in pleasure because it feels good… Not to reduce cardiovascular risk. But it does pay off to get hot and heavy. According to research, “good sexual quality” seems to help protect women from cardiovascular risk later in life. Other studies have connected the frequency of sexual activity to higher levels of immunoglobulin, the antibodies that help us fight off viruses and bacteria. From heart health to immunity, sexual pleasure is about more than just a good time.
Pleasure actually contributes to our holistic health, giving us every reason to embrace it more. Especially when it’s as easy as Deia’s sexual wellness devices. Whether it’s The Couple, a two-in-one device designed to spice things up with a partner via internal and external play, or The Arouser for some seriously next level me-time, these devices are about you getting more of what feels good… And is good for you too.
What about orgasms?
Sexual pleasure doesn’t have to be about the climax—but there are physical benefits that come with orgasms. For women, orgasms help regulate the menstrual cycle and improve fertility. Climax also fully activates the female brain, which could explain why women have higher verbal-recall post PIV sex. Another study shows that for men, more frequent ejaculation is connected to a lower risk of prostate cancer. Orgasms even help with pain management—thanks to the rush of endorphins we experience after climax.
So how can we have more orgasms? (The million dollar question.) While it’s different strokes for different folks, it starts with carving out time for experimenting and exploring your body or your partner’s. Many people find that a sexual wellness device amplifies their pleasure to make orgasm more likely. Experience the intense vibratory sensations of The Wand by Deia, or The Feather (a teasing device for activating multiple erogenous zones), and you’ll see what we mean.
Pleasure and your mental health
Research shows that sexual pleasure is just as good for our mental health. When we’re getting frisky, our body’s nerves send signals to our brain that communicate pleasure (physical pleasure). In response, our brain starts releasing a cocktail of hormones that multiply the pleasure, like oxytocin, endorphins, and dopamine (psychological pleasure). Studies have shown that regular sexual pleasure decreases anxiety and increases self-esteem, automony, and empathy. Orgasms are also famous for helping improve sleep quality, which we all know makes or breaks a mood.
Own your pleasure
With the many benefits of pleasure, we have every reason to get curious and try one of Deia’s sexual wellness devices or schedule-in some extra time between the sheets. Sexual pleasure isn’t just something to prioritize on Valentine’s Day or at the start of a relationship or ignore because we’re single. When it comes to our well-being, pleasure is just as important as that cycling class, or the nourishing meal we’ve been craving all day. (And did we mention… It’s way more fun?)