mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
It's Time We Redefine Mental Health As Brain Health, Says A Neuropsychiatrist

It's Time We Redefine Mental Health As Brain Health, Says A Neuropsychiatrist

Daniel Amen, M.D.
Clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist By Daniel Amen, M.D.
Clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist
Daniel Amen, MD, is a clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist, physician, professor and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. He is a double board-certified child and adult psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics, Inc.
The Best Calming Tools & Techniques That Can Hold Up Even During COVID Times

Image by jamie grill atlas / Unsplash

May 21, 2021 — 17:09 PM

I’m a psychiatrist, and I hate the terms “mental illness” and “psychiatric disorders.” These labels make us envision people as mad, deranged, disturbed, unbalanced, unhinged, or unstable—even though these adjectives apply to an extremely small percentage of people.

It’s no wonder that being diagnosed with a mental illness fills people with shame. The stigma attached to anyone who experiences issues associated with the mind makes us less likely to talk about it or seek help. What’s worse, mental illness is viewed as a character flaw, as if someone is willfully choosing to be unhappy, anxious, or moody. 

Enough already! It’s time to change the discussion around mental health.

Why we need to reframe the mindset around mental health.

For decades, the field of psychiatry has been placing emphasis in the wrong domain—the mind or the psyche—when brain imaging teaches us that mental health is really brain health.

Over the last 30 years, my colleagues and I have built the world’s largest database of brain scans related to behavior. We have performed more than 170,000 brain SPECT (single photon emission computed tomography) scans, which measure blood flow and activity in the brain. It has become crystal clear to us that as psychiatrists we are not dealing with mental health issues but rather brain health issues. And this one idea has changed everything we do to help our patients.

The human brain is an organ just like your heart is an organ, and you can only be as mentally healthy as your brain is functionally healthy. No one is shamed for cancer, heart disease, or diabetes even though they have significant lifestyle contributions. Likewise, no one should be shamed for depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder.

Reframing the discussion from mental health to brain health changes everything. It decreases shame and guilt, and increases forgiveness and compassion. Doing so also elevates hope, increases the desire to get help, and improves compliance to make the necessary lifestyle changes to get well.

Advertisement

3 ways to stop the mental health stigma.

1. Develop brain envy.

It all starts by learning to love your brain. Get your brain right, and your mind will follow. In a growing body of research, including a study in BMC Psychology, improving the physical functioning of the brain improves the mind.

2. View problems as medical, not moral.

When you think of mental health problems like ADHD, PTSD, or depression, as medical issues, it eliminates judgment.

Advertisement

3. Consider sharing your story.

Talking about mental health as brain health is an important part of de-stigmatizing it. Opening up about your own experiences with mental well-being and brain health can be beneficial to yourself and others. As I like to say, pain shared is pain divided.

Advertisement
Daniel Amen, M.D.
Daniel Amen, M.D. Clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist
Daniel Amen, MD, is a clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist, physician, professor and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. He is a double board-certified child and adult...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

5 Ways To Reduce Stress Quickly (No, Not Meditating)

Sarah Regan
5 Ways To Reduce Stress Quickly (No, Not Meditating)
Mental Health

3 Oft-Overlooked Things Affecting Your Brain Health, From A Neuroscientist

Jason Wachob
3 Oft-Overlooked Things Affecting Your Brain Health, From A Neuroscientist
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Integrative Health

3 Reasons Childhood Allergies May Be On The Rise, From An Integrative MD

Kenneth Bock M.D
3 Reasons Childhood Allergies May Be On The Rise, From An Integrative MD
Sex

A Full Guide To Male Nipple Play, In Case You're Curious

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
A Full Guide To Male Nipple Play, In Case You're Curious
Love

What A Counselor Looks For To Know If A Person Should Leave Their Marriage

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
What A Counselor Looks For To Know If A Person Should Leave Their Marriage
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

A Designers' Guide To Shopping (And Selling) Secondhand Furniture

Emma Loewe
A Designers' Guide To Shopping (And Selling) Secondhand Furniture
Love

How One Of The Longest Phases Of Psychosocial Development Shapes You

Sarah Regan
How One Of The Longest Phases Of Psychosocial Development Shapes You
Beauty

The 15 All-Time Best Skin Care Serums For Anyone 30+

Alexandra Engler
The 15 All-Time Best Skin Care Serums For Anyone 30+
Motivation

The Surprising Lifestyle Factor That Can Influence How Active You Are

Eliza Sullivan
The Surprising Lifestyle Factor That Can Influence How Active You Are
Nature

3 Energy Cleansing Rituals To Try — Straight From The Coast Of Hawaii

Annie Daly
3 Energy Cleansing Rituals To Try — Straight From The Coast Of Hawaii
Climate Change

The Power Of You: 2 Ways To Find Out What You Can Do To Save The Planet

Emma Loewe
The Power Of You: 2 Ways To Find Out What You Can Do To Save The Planet
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mental-health-as-brain-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!