Feeling depressed? Experiencing panic attacks? Having obsessive worries?

You're certainly not alone—due to the unprecedented stressors of this year, numerous people are experiencing mental health issues. In fact, a 2020 poll reported that 56% of Americans say that worry or stress related to the pandemic has negatively affected their mental health. What's more many individuals are facing these issues for the very first time.

Whether you've experienced mental health problems in the past or you're struggling for the first time, opening up to others can be highly beneficial. That said, even if you're ready and willing to share what you're going through, you may not be sure how to open up about it to friends and loved ones.

When it comes to talking about mental health problems, there’s no rule book, but here are four strategies that can help: