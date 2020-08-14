“Before COVID, we were in the middle of a loneliness epidemic, with about half of Americans reporting feeling lonely,” psychiatrist Nina Vasan, M.D., MBA previously told mbg. When the pandemic hit, people who weren’t previously affected by loneliness suddenly were.

“Social distancing has made it harder for most people to prioritize their social and health needs, because many of the past activities or habits they enjoyed are now not possible,” Vasan says.

Loneliness can impact physical pain, risk of disease, depression, and suicidal thoughts. In fact, since the pandemic started, prescriptions for new antidepressant medications increased by 19%, according to one report. Along with loneliness, anxiety surrounding the uncertainty of the virus, job and economic insecurity, the loss of loved ones, and more, caused researchers to predict a looming psychiatric epidemic.

Neuropsychiatrist Daniel Amen, M.D., calls these two crises the "pandemic squared," and urges people to proactively tend to their mental health in order to prevent a continued or growing emergency. “It is more important now than ever before to put health—social, mental, and physical—at the top of your list,” Vasan says.

If you're experiencing prolonged feelings of depression or other symptoms of mental illness, please consider reaching out to a medical professional for help. If you or someone you love is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.