What does that term mean exactly? As a clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist, I've created the phrase Pandemic Squared to refer to the fact that COVID-19 is now being multiplied by a subsequent pandemic of psychological problems, such as anxiety, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and addiction.

A paper that appeared in an April issue of JAMA Internal Medicine warned of a looming psychiatric epidemic in the wake of the pandemic. According to the authors, “These consequences are of sufficient importance that immediate efforts focused on prevention and direct intervention are needed to address the impact of the outbreak on individual and population level mental health.”

Based on recent reports, their prediction is already materializing. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll reported that 56% of Americans say that worry or stress related to the pandemic has had a negative impact on their mental health. During the lockdown, there has been a 34% increase in prescriptions for anti-anxiety medications and a 19% increase in prescriptions for antidepressants. A 2020 study out of China involving over 700 patients with COVID-19 found that a staggering 96% showed symptoms associated with PTSD. And sadly, there has been a marked uptick in calls to suicide hotlines.

At Amen Clinics, the patients we’re currently seeing for anxiety, depression, bipolar disease, PTSD, and other issues are complaining of more severe symptoms than usual. And they’re expressing a greater urgency to be seen quickly.