The Brain Chemicals That Make You Happy (And How To Trigger Them)

mbg Contributor

Kaia Roman is the author of the highly-acclaimed self-help memoir, "The Joy Plan," which has been featured on the TODAY show and in Forbes, The New York Times, and more. Merging 20 years of brand experience work in Silicon Valley with her neuroscience and mindfulness research and training, Kaia is an intrepid entrepreneur and passionate advocate for people, projects, and products working toward a better world. You’ll find her on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and at KaiaRoman.com.