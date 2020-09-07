mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
Experiencing Mental Health Issues for the First Time? A Neuroscientist Explains Why

Experiencing Mental Health Issues for the First Time? A Neuroscientist Explains Why

Daniel Amen, M.D.
Clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist By Daniel Amen, M.D.
Clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist
Daniel Amen, MD, is a clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist, physician, professor and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. He is a double board-certified child and adult psychiatrist and founder of Amen Clinics, Inc.
Young woman feeling brain fog and mental health

Image by LILIYA RODNIKOVA / Stocksy

September 7, 2020 — 9:45 AM

Feeling like you aren’t quite yourself these days? Maybe you’re keyed up, on edge, and have worrisome thoughts racing through your head? Or maybe you’re feeling flat, disinterested, and disconnected from others. What the heck is going on? Are you just having a string of really rotten days, or is it something more serious?

You might be experiencing mental health issues.

If your symptoms are interfering in your daily life—sabotaging your sleep, keeping you from getting any work done, or causing you to feel hopeless—it’s time to consider that you may be experiencing anxiety or depression (or both, as they often go together).

Even if you’ve been mentally healthy your whole life, the stacked stresses of the pandemic, financial strain, and isolation may have pushed you into unknown territory. And you're certainly not alone. For example, a 2020 poll reported that 56% of Americans say that worry or stress related to the pandemic has negatively impacted their mental health.

Advertisement

Why are so many of us having mental health problems for the first time?

We all have a certain level of what I call “brain reserve.” That’s the extra cushion of brain function you have to help you deal with the curve balls life throws at you. In general, the more brain reserve you have, the more resilient you are. Here's a graphic to give you a better idea of what I'm talking about:

brain diagram

Brain Reserve Diagram ©

Image by Amen Clinics, Inc.

Your everyday habits either increase your brain reserve or drain it. If you typically follow healthy routine but have adopted some unhealthy quarantine habits—day drinking, baking up a storm, endless Netflix bingeing—you may have lowered your brain reserve.

Higher stress + lower brain reserve = trouble.

Advertisement

So, what can you do?

If you’re struggling for the first time, it’s important to seek professional help. But don’t let medication be the first or only thing you do to fight the bothersome symptoms.

Engaging in daily habits that boost brain reserve can also enhance mental well-being. This will look different for everyone, but I generally advise focusing on positive thoughts, to trigger a release of feel-good neurochemicals. Other practices—like hydration, sleep, exercise, and nutritious eating—can also have a positive impact on mental health.

Advertisement
Daniel Amen, M.D.
Daniel Amen, M.D. Clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist
Daniel Amen, MD, is a clinical neuroscientist psychiatrist, physician, professor and 10-time New York Times bestselling author. He is a double board-certified child and adult...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

A Fertility Scientist On Why Sperm Count & Quality Are Declining + What To Do

Cleopatra Kamperveen, Ph.D.
A Fertility Scientist On Why Sperm Count & Quality Are Declining + What To Do
Integrative Health

How Ayurveda Helped Me Tweak My Diet To Regulate Digestion & Bloat

Sarah Regan
How Ayurveda Helped Me Tweak My Diet To Regulate Digestion & Bloat
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Integrative Health

I'm A Gastroenterologist & This Is My Daily Gut Health Routine

Marvin Singh, M.D.
I'm A Gastroenterologist & This Is My Daily Gut Health Routine
Beauty

The 5 Best Masks (The, Uh, Beauty Kind) For Every Type Of Maskne, Explained

Jamie Schneider
The 5 Best Masks (The, Uh, Beauty Kind) For Every Type Of Maskne, Explained
Love

Dark Empaths: The Personality Type That Uses Empathy As A Weapon

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Dark Empaths: The Personality Type That Uses Empathy As A Weapon
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This MD Wants You To Have Breakfast For Dinner (For Better Sleep!)

Jamie Schneider
This MD Wants You To Have Breakfast For Dinner (For Better Sleep!)
Wellness Trends

5 Practices To Integrate Into Your Day For An Instant Routine Refresh

Eliza Sullivan
5 Practices To Integrate Into Your Day For An Instant Routine Refresh
Beauty

The 5 Best Tips For Growing Out Gray Hair Beautifully

Alexandra Engler
The 5 Best Tips For Growing Out Gray Hair Beautifully
Personal Growth

How To Get Ready For Fall. — According To Your Enneagram Type

Ryan Lui, M.A.
How To Get Ready For Fall. — According To Your Enneagram Type
Home

How To Deep Clean Your Go-To Slippers — Because It's Probably Time

Eliza Sullivan
How To Deep Clean Your Go-To Slippers — Because It's Probably Time
Beauty

5 Mistakes You're Making If Your Hair Isn't Growing As Fast As You Want

Alexandra Engler
5 Mistakes You're Making If Your Hair Isn't Growing As Fast As You Want
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/first-time-mental-health-issues-pandemic

Your article and new folder have been saved!