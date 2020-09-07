If you’re struggling for the first time, it’s important to seek professional help. But don’t let medication be the first or only thing you do to fight the bothersome symptoms.

Engaging in daily habits that boost brain reserve can also enhance mental well-being. This will look different for everyone, but I generally advise focusing on positive thoughts, to trigger a release of feel-good neurochemicals. Other practices—like hydration, sleep, exercise, and nutritious eating—can also have a positive impact on mental health.