More than 6 million Americans, age 65 and older, are living with Alzheimer's Disease. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, that number is expected to rise to more than 12 million Americans by 2050.

So, while misplacing keys or forgetting someone's name are harmless human mistakes, those memory lapses over time can grow concerning. Thankfully, our brain and memory function isn't entirely out of our control.

The brain is constantly undergoing neuroplasticity, meaning it’s growing and changing throughout our lifetime. One way to support that process and enhance memory function is by eating functional foods, neuroscientist and neurodegenerative disease researcher, Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D., tells mbg.

Here are her go-to nutrients and food sources for a sharper brain.