Neuroscientist

Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D. conducted her graduate research in the laboratory of Neurophysiology at the University of California, Los Angeles and the laboratory of Neurogenetics at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She received M.S. degrees in Physiological science and Neurobiology and a Ph.D. degree in Neurobiology from the University of California, Los Angeles. She was a postdoctoral scientist in the Department of Neurology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where she continued her work in the field of neurodegenerative disease. Willeumier was the recipient of an NIH fellowship award from the National Institute of Mental Health and has presented her work internationally. She currently lives in Los Angeles, CA.