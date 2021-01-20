10 Ways To Better Your Brain In 10 Minutes, From A Neuroscientist

Two common misconceptions about brain health are 1) you don't have to worry about it when you're younger, and 2) there's no reason to keep improving it when you're older. But, research has shown, you can change your brain no matter how old you are.

If you’re in your twenties and assume you don’t have to worry about cognitive decline, think again. The human brain doesn’t fully mature until age 25. Some neuroscientists suspect the brain may even keep developing into our thirties. This means your current diet, sleep, exercise patterns, alcohol consumption, and overall lifestyle are impacting how your brain is developing.

If you’re fortunate enough to reach your eighties or older, you have every reason to keep improving your cognitive health and function, too. If you take care of your brain, it will allow you to stay sharp so you can continue to engage with your friends and family, read books, enjoy movies, and pursue your hobbies. At the clinic, I even saw people in their eighties boost their cerebral circulation and improve their brain function.

Remember that the brain can always change. I have a saying I like to use with my clients: No brain left behind. We can make your brain better, no matter what your age is. Here’s how to start right now: