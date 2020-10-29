How To Reclaim Time When The Day Is Quickly Slipping Away

Along with seemingly adding more time to the day, brisk walks have been proven to add more years to a person’s life. A study published in the journal Maturitas says walking four times a week, for at least 15 minutes at a time, can increase longevity in elderly populations.

Other research has shown that short walks throughout the day can lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. And of course, movement in general is critical for overall physical and mental health.

So what are you waiting for? Shut your computer—yes, that one email can wait—and go for a quick walk. Trust us (or at least trust Vora), things will appear much more clearly when you return.