How To Reclaim Time When The Day Is Quickly Slipping Away
If you feel like the days—and even months—are slipping by, you’re not alone. The pandemic played a role in many people’s altered perception of time, and as darker days start to close in on us, it’s easy to shift into a scarcity mindset. Luckily, holistic psychiatrist and mbg Collective member, Ellen Vora, M.D., says there’s an easy way to reclaim time.
In a TikTok video, Vora explains that people who are addicted to being busy or feel like they have infinite to-dos generally fall into a scarcity mindset. (Um, guilty.) While it may seem easier to succumb to endless working hours, Vora recommends doing things differently. “Instead, reclaim time,” she says.
How can you reclaim time?
It may sound simple, but just go for a walk. Even if it’s only for five minutes, Vora says pausing your responsibilities and getting out for a walk can be effective. “That sends a signal of abundance to your brain, rather than a signal of scarcity,” she explains. “It starts to make you feel like you have enough, and everything starts to work a little more smoothly.”
Bonus benefits of this strategy.
Along with seemingly adding more time to the day, brisk walks have been proven to add more years to a person’s life. A study published in the journal Maturitas says walking four times a week, for at least 15 minutes at a time, can increase longevity in elderly populations.
Other research has shown that short walks throughout the day can lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. And of course, movement in general is critical for overall physical and mental health.
So what are you waiting for? Shut your computer—yes, that one email can wait—and go for a quick walk. Trust us (or at least trust Vora), things will appear much more clearly when you return.
