mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
How To Reclaim Time When The Day Is Quickly Slipping Away

How To Reclaim Time When The Day Is Quickly Slipping Away

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
The One Strategy A Psychiatrist Recommends To Reclaim Time In Your Day

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

October 29, 2020 — 23:04 PM

If you feel like the days—and even months—are slipping by, you’re not alone. The pandemic played a role in many people’s altered perception of time, and as darker days start to close in on us, it’s easy to shift into a scarcity mindset. Luckily, holistic psychiatrist and mbg Collective member, Ellen Vora, M.D., says there’s an easy way to reclaim time.

In a TikTok video, Vora explains that people who are addicted to being busy or feel like they have infinite to-dos generally fall into a scarcity mindset. (Um, guilty.) While it may seem easier to succumb to endless working hours, Vora recommends doing things differently. “Instead, reclaim time,” she says. 

How can you reclaim time?

It may sound simple, but just go for a walk. Even if it’s only for five minutes, Vora says pausing your responsibilities and getting out for a walk can be effective. “That sends a signal of abundance to your brain, rather than a signal of scarcity,” she explains. “It starts to make you feel like you have enough, and everything starts to work a little more smoothly.” 

Advertisement

Bonus benefits of this strategy.

Along with seemingly adding more time to the day, brisk walks have been proven to add more years to a person’s life. A study published in the journal Maturitas says walking four times a week, for at least 15 minutes at a time, can increase longevity in elderly populations.

Other research has shown that short walks throughout the day can lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. And of course, movement in general is critical for overall physical and mental health. 

So what are you waiting for? Shut your computer—yes, that one email can wait—and go for a quick walk. Trust us (or at least trust Vora), things will appear much more clearly when you return. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

New COVID-19 Study Reveals Major Vitamin D Deficiency—But There's a Solution

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
New COVID-19 Study Reveals Major Vitamin D Deficiency—But There's a Solution
Mental Health

This Form Of Exhaustion Can Be Mistaken For Burnout

Abby Moore
This Form Of Exhaustion Can Be Mistaken For Burnout
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Robin Berzin, M.D.
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Routines

A 2-Minute Stretch To Release The Nasty Neck & Shoulder Tension You're Storing

Sarah Regan
A 2-Minute Stretch To Release The Nasty Neck & Shoulder Tension You're Storing
Beauty

Why Your Melasma Flares Up In The Winter, According To A Dermatologist

Alexandra Engler
Why Your Melasma Flares Up In The Winter, According To A Dermatologist
Spirituality

Spirit House Founder Aja Daashuur On Democratizing Spirituality & Wellness

Emma Loewe
Spirit House Founder Aja Daashuur On Democratizing Spirituality & Wellness
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Home

Does Your Houseplant Need Watering — Or Just A Mist? Here's How To Tell

Lauren Camilleri & Sophia Kaplan
Does Your Houseplant Need Watering — Or Just A Mist? Here's How To Tell
Beauty

A Wellness Editor's AM Smoothie She Swears Gives Her Glowing Skin & Thick Hair

Emma Loewe
A Wellness Editor's AM Smoothie She Swears Gives Her Glowing Skin & Thick Hair
Spirituality

Have You Heard? Hosting A Virtual Full Moon Circle Is The Move This Weekend

Sarah Regan
Have You Heard? Hosting A Virtual Full Moon Circle Is The Move This Weekend
Recipes

The Key To This Vegan Chili? Exploded Lentils (Yes, You Read That Right)

Jana Cristofano
The Key To This Vegan Chili? Exploded Lentils (Yes, You Read That Right)
Beauty

What Is Polyglutamic Acid? How To Use This Hydration Hero On Your Dry Skin

Alexandra Engler
What Is Polyglutamic Acid? How To Use This Hydration Hero On Your Dry Skin
Integrative Health

Eating These Foods May Lower Risk Of Death Post Heart Attack, Study Suggests

Abby Moore
Eating These Foods May Lower Risk Of Death Post Heart Attack, Study Suggests
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/reclaim-time-in-your-day

Your article and new folder have been saved!