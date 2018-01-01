Holistic Psychiatrist

Dr. Ellen Vora is a holistic psychiatrist practicing in NYC. She graduated from Columbia University Medical School , received her B.A. in English from Yale University , is boarded in psychiatry and integrative and holistic medicine, and she's also a licensed medical acupuncturist and certified yoga teacher. Vora takes a functional medicine approach to mental health–considering the whole person and addressing the problem at the root, rather than reflexively prescribing medication to suppress symptoms. She specializes in depression, anxiety, insomnia, adult ADHD, bipolar and digestive issues. In addition to seeing patients, Vora also writes, blogs, contributes to two healthcare startups, and does corporate wellness presentations.

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

Wellness is something that goes on in the background to allow you to live your most fulfilling life. I don't think wellness itself should be the focus (sometimes we get carried away and focus on wellness for the sake of wellness). If you feel well without much effort, keep doing what you're doing. One can live a full life without an aromatherapy diffuser! But if something is feeling off in your body, mind or spirit, it's time to incorporate certain wellness practices until you feel back in balance

What brought you into wellness?

When I was in medical school, I loved learning about the human body, but I thought the ways I was being taught to heal the human body (i.e., meds, meds, meds) was utterly absurd. I felt drawn to study Chinese medicine, acupuncture, nutrition, Ayurveda, and yoga so I could learn other approaches to healing. Meanwhile, my own health was spiraling out of balance in med school, so I embarked upon a journey of learning the wellness tools that were necessary to heal my body.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?

We're in this together. When it comes to answering the bigger questions of life—like how can we feel well and live a fulfilling life—there's no separation between doctor and patient, expert and novice, journalist and reader. We're all seeking and simply along for the ride

What renews you?

I'm a cliche, but I'm renewed when I walk alone in nature at sunset. That's usually all I need to feel thoroughly reset.