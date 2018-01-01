Ellen Vora, M.D.

Ellen Vora, M.D.

Holistic Psychiatrist

Dr. Ellen Vora is a holistic psychiatrist practicing in NYC. She graduated from Columbia University Medical School, received her B.A. in English from Yale University, is boarded in psychiatry and integrative and holistic medicine, and she's also a licensed medical acupuncturist and certified yoga teacher. Vora takes a functional medicine approach to mental health–considering the whole person and addressing the problem at the root, rather than reflexively prescribing medication to suppress symptoms. She specializes in depression, anxiety, insomnia, adult ADHD, bipolar and digestive issues. In addition to seeing patients, Vora also writes, blogs, contributes to two healthcare startups, and does corporate wellness presentations.

Practices and Articles

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

Wellness is something that goes on in the background to allow you to live your most fulfilling life. I don't think wellness itself should be the focus (sometimes we get carried away and focus on wellness for the sake of wellness). If you feel well without much effort, keep doing what you're doing. One can live a full life without an aromatherapy diffuser! But if something is feeling off in your body, mind or spirit, it's time to incorporate certain wellness practices until you feel back in balance

What brought you into wellness?

When I was in medical school, I loved learning about the human body, but I thought the ways I was being taught to heal the human body (i.e., meds, meds, meds) was utterly absurd. I felt drawn to study Chinese medicine, acupuncture, nutrition, Ayurveda, and yoga so I could learn other approaches to healing. Meanwhile, my own health was spiraling out of balance in med school, so I embarked upon a journey of learning the wellness tools that were necessary to heal my body.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?

We're in this together. When it comes to answering the bigger questions of life—like how can we feel well and live a fulfilling life—there's no separation between doctor and patient, expert and novice, journalist and reader. We're all seeking and simply along for the ride

What renews you?

I'm a cliche, but I'm renewed when I walk alone in nature at sunset. That's usually all I need to feel thoroughly reset.

Practices

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Dr. Ellen Vora
How To Control Anxiety
$199.99 $99.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
Managing Depression
$299.99

Managing Depression

With Ellen Vora, M.D.

Articles

Integrative Health

The One Daily Habit That’s Restored My Energy & Brought Back My Youthful Skin*

Ellen Vora, M.D.
The One Daily Habit That’s Restored My Energy & Brought Back My Youthful Skin*
Integrative Health

5 Wellness Products Holistic Psychiatrist Ellen Vora Recommends To Everyone

Ellen Vora, M.D.
5 Wellness Products Holistic Psychiatrist Ellen Vora Recommends To Everyone
Mental Health

20 Little Changes You Can Make Throughout The Day To Boost Your Mental Health

Ellen Vora, M.D.
20 Little Changes You Can Make Throughout The Day To Boost Your Mental Health
Parenting

6 Ways To Optimize The Time You Have With Your Kids & Create Lasting Memories

Ellen Vora, M.D.
6 Ways To Optimize The Time You Have With Your Kids & Create Lasting Memories
Integrative Health

The Stress-Busting Tonic This Expert Drinks Nightly For Better Sleep

Ellen Vora, M.D.
The Stress-Busting Tonic This Expert Drinks Nightly For Better Sleep
Mental Health

Feeling Anxious? These 12 Vitamins, Minerals & Herbs May Help

Ellen Vora, M.D.
Feeling Anxious? These 12 Vitamins, Minerals & Herbs May Help
Mental Health

The 10 Best Supplement Treatments For Depression And Anxiety

Ellen Vora, M.D.
The 10 Best Supplement Treatments For Depression And Anxiety
Integrative Health

Having Trouble Sleeping? Can't Stay Asleep? These 10 MD-Approved Tips Are Actually Proven To Work

Ellen Vora, M.D.
Having Trouble Sleeping? Can't Stay Asleep? These 10 MD-Approved Tips Are Actually Proven To Work
Parenting

13 Steps To Managing Postpartum Sadness, Anxiety & Overwhelm

Ellen Vora, M.D.
13 Steps To Managing Postpartum Sadness, Anxiety & Overwhelm
Mental Health

Have Anxiety? You Need To Do This One-Week Zero Caffeine Test

Ellen Vora, M.D.
Have Anxiety? You Need To Do This One-Week Zero Caffeine Test
Mental Health

This Integrative Psychiatrist Wants You To Treat Depression Like The Flu

Ellen Vora, M.D.
This Integrative Psychiatrist Wants You To Treat Depression Like The Flu
Mental Health

The Real Cause Of Depression Is About Way More Than Just Serotonin

Ellen Vora, M.D.
The Real Cause Of Depression Is About Way More Than Just Serotonin
Mental Health

This Mood-Boosting Smoothie Has An Ingredient You've Never Heard Of Before

Ellen Vora, M.D.
This Mood-Boosting Smoothie Has An Ingredient You've Never Heard Of Before
Mental Health

9 Quick Tricks To Heal Inflammation & Soothe Depression

Ellen Vora, M.D.
9 Quick Tricks To Heal Inflammation & Soothe Depression
Mental Health

4 Pillars Of My Holistic Approach To Treating Depression

Ellen Vora, M.D.
4 Pillars Of My Holistic Approach To Treating Depression
Mental Health

Are Your Self-Care Rituals Making You Unhappy? This Doctor Thinks So

Ellen Vora, M.D.
Are Your Self-Care Rituals Making You Unhappy? This Doctor Thinks So
Integrative Health

A Blood Sugar Crash + 4 Other Reasons You're Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night

Ellen Vora, M.D.
A Blood Sugar Crash + 4 Other Reasons You're Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night
Mental Health

I'm An Integrative Psychiatrist: Here Are 9 Things I Recommend Before Antidepressants

Ellen Vora, M.D.
I'm An Integrative Psychiatrist: Here Are 9 Things I Recommend Before Antidepressants
Mental Health

Considering Getting Off Antidepressants? Here's How To Do It Safely

Ellen Vora, M.D.
Considering Getting Off Antidepressants? Here's How To Do It Safely
Home

Why We All Need SO Much Less Than We Think We Do

Ellen Vora, M.D.
Why We All Need SO Much Less Than We Think We Do