A Healthy Dark Chocolate Truffle Recipe With Bonus Nutrients
Raise your hand if you think you're getting enough vegetables in your diet these days. Even if you're eating a massive salad at lunch or incorporating greens into your morning smoothie, you still may not be getting an adequate amount of veggies in your daily diet.
organic veggies+
31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*
One simple solution to level up your intake is with a high-quality greens powder, such as mindbodygreen's organic veggies+. This blend features dark leafy greens like kale, spinach, and broccoli—plus alfalfa grass, green cabbage, beetroot, spirulina, and carrots. Not to mention, it includes hard-to-find but oh-so-nutritious sea vegetables, including kelp and chlorella.
The array of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients supports antioxidant processes important for overall health and resilient aging.* This great-tasting, clean, and organic blend elevates any meal (or in the case below, dessert)!*
The great thing about this greens powder is you can add it to just about anything—smoothies, zucchini bread, guacamole, and so much more. One of my favorite ways to use the blend is by sneaking it into one of my favorite desserts: dark chocolate truffles.
Dark Chocolate Truffles
Makes 5 to 8 truffles
Ingredients
- ¼ cup (2 oz.) coconut butter
- 1 cup (8 oz.) hot water
- 150 g 100% dark chocolate, shaved
- ½ cup (4 oz.) maple, date, or yacon syrup
- 1 to 2 tbsp. organic veggies+
- Contents of one dried vanilla bean
Method
- Shave chocolate.
- Ensure water is warm so that mixture melts quickly, which allows for proper emulsification in the blender.
- Combine and blend on low-medium speed at first, increasing to high speed until contents become smooth and creamy.
- Pour into a large bowl to set into ganache. Leave uncovered at room temperature until completely cooled, then cover and place in the fridge to set completely, at least 2 hours.
- Once set, scoop small amounts with a teaspoon. Dust dry hands with cacao powder and roll quickly into small balls.
- Garnish with chopped seeds, chia, hemp seeds, flaxseeds, or roll in more organic veggies+.
In this recipe, the organic veggies+ blends in seamlessly, which means you won't even notice the bonus healthy ingredient in these nutritious truffles. Enjoy after dinner or as a midday treat!
organic veggies+
31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*
organic veggies+
31 powerhouse ingredients in just 1 tablespoon*