One simple solution to level up your intake is with a high-quality greens powder, such as mindbodygreen's organic veggies+. This blend features dark leafy greens like kale, spinach, and broccoli—plus alfalfa grass, green cabbage, beetroot, spirulina, and carrots. Not to mention, it includes hard-to-find but oh-so-nutritious sea vegetables, including kelp and chlorella.

The array of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients supports antioxidant processes important for overall health and resilient aging.* This great-tasting, clean, and organic blend elevates any meal (or in the case below, dessert)!*

The great thing about this greens powder is you can add it to just about anything—smoothies, zucchini bread, guacamole, and so much more. One of my favorite ways to use the blend is by sneaking it into one of my favorite desserts: dark chocolate truffles.