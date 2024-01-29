There are also mixed opinions out there about how much of the amino acid leucine we should be consuming at lunch daily. Some argue that leucine can actually speed up the aging process due to its effect on mTOR, a signaling system involved in muscle protein synthesis. There is some evidence that elevated mTOR levels increase cancer risk16 . However, eating a serving of protein at lunch causes mTOR to go up and down in a controlled, natural rhythm over a few hours. It doesn't lead to chronic elevation, so we'd argue that eating more leucine at lunch (at least 2.5 - 3 grams) is the way to go if you want to promote healthy and strong aging. You can find meaningful amounts of leucine in all animal proteins as well as some plant proteins like lentils and tofu.