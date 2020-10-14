You Can Do Better Than Plain Old PB&J: Here's An Update To Try

I am fairly certain I spent at least six years of my life bringing a PB&J to school as if it were an inherent part of my character and personality (and let’s face it, I think it was). I have always been obsessed with peanut butter anything, and the combination of peanut butter with jam, jelly, or fresh berries is something that simply cannot be beat.

Not only is it a nostalgic combination, but it can translate well to something a little more sophisticated and elevated when paired with some fun additions—which is what I wanted to do with this sandwich! It has creamy, thick layers of sunflower seed butter and coconut yogurt. This is offset by tartness and sweetness of my homemade raspberry chia jam, which works well to balance everything out.

The recipe also works well with other fruit: strawberries are a great bet to really transport us back to the PB&J days, and I also love how beautifully blueberries work here as well. To be quite honest, it feels like a perfect dessert that is acceptable to eat for breakfast, lunch, or as a sweet snack—and we love having that versatility!

I love this recipe so much because it’s decadent and satisfying, while using real ingredients that also happen to be allergy-friendly and gluten-free. This makes it inclusive and accessible even for those who deal with different dietary preferences or restrictions, which is something I always seek to do in the recipes I create.