mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
You Can Do Better Than Plain Old PB&J: Here's An Update To Try

You Can Do Better Than Plain Old PB&J: Here's An Update To Try

Samah Dada
Recipe Developer and Healthy Food Enthusiast By Samah Dada
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches

Image by Suzanne Clements / Stocksy

October 14, 2020 — 15:02 PM

I am fairly certain I spent at least six years of my life bringing a PB&J to school as if it were an inherent part of my character and personality (and let’s face it, I think it was). I have always been obsessed with peanut butter anything, and the combination of peanut butter with jam, jelly, or fresh berries is something that simply cannot be beat.

Not only is it a nostalgic combination, but it can translate well to something a little more sophisticated and elevated when paired with some fun additions—which is what I wanted to do with this sandwich! It has creamy, thick layers of sunflower seed butter and coconut yogurt. This is offset by tartness and sweetness of my homemade raspberry chia jam, which works well to balance everything out. 

The recipe also works well with other fruit: strawberries are a great bet to really transport us back to the PB&J days, and I also love how beautifully blueberries work here as well. To be quite honest, it feels like a perfect dessert that is acceptable to eat for breakfast, lunch, or as a sweet snack—and we love having that versatility!

I love this recipe so much because it’s decadent and satisfying, while using real ingredients that also happen to be allergy-friendly and gluten-free. This makes it inclusive and accessible even for those who deal with different dietary preferences or restrictions, which is something I always seek to do in the recipes I create.

r&J Sandwich

Image by Samah Dada

Homemade Raspberry Chia Jam Sandwich

Advertisement

Ingredients

For the sandwich:

  • 2 slices of bread (I like Little Northern Bakehouse Honey Oat Bread!)
  • ¼ cup unsweetened, plain coconut yogurt 
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon 
  • 2 tbsp sunflower butter 

For the raspberry chia jam:

  • 1 cup frozen raspberries 
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup 
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice 
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract 
  • 1 1/2 tbsp chia seeds 
Advertisement

Method

  1. To make the jam: Combine all ingredients in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cook the jam on medium heat, stirring frequently, until it reduces and thickens, about 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Transfer to a jar or container and refrigerate for at least one hour. 
  2. To make the sandwich: ​Spread one tablespoon of sunflower butter on each slice of bread.
  3. In a small bowl, mix coconut yogurt and cinnamon together. Spread the cinnamon yogurt mixture onto one slice of the bread, right on top of the sunflower butter.
  4. Place the jam right on top of the coconut yogurt on this slice of bread. Feel free to swirl it a little to get everything incorporated. Option to add an extra dash of cinnamon.
  5. Add the second slice of bread with just the sunflower butter straight on top of the slice with coconut yogurt and jam. Press the slices together firmly. Slice and enjoy!

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Samah Dada
Samah Dada Recipe Developer and Healthy Food Enthusiast
Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer, and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS. She grew up in Newport Beach,...

More On This Topic

Recipes

An RD's Healthy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe With Hidden Nutrients

Abby Moore
An RD's Healthy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe With Hidden Nutrients
Functional Food

Uh, Your Canned Beans Might Not Be Vegan: Use This MD's Tip To Tell

Jamie Schneider
Uh, Your Canned Beans Might Not Be Vegan: Use This MD's Tip To Tell
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

Seeing Red: What It Means To Have The Fieriest Aura Color Of Them All

Sarah Regan
Seeing Red: What It Means To Have The Fieriest Aura Color Of Them All
Change-Makers

The Iconic Jane Fonda On How Many Hours Of Sleep She Needs + Other Well-Being Tips

Alexandra Engler
The Iconic Jane Fonda On How Many Hours Of Sleep She Needs + Other Well-Being Tips
Beauty

A Case For A Bedtime Skin Care Routine Way Before Bed: A Derm Explains

Jamie Schneider
A Case For A Bedtime Skin Care Routine Way Before Bed: A Derm Explains
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Why You Should Stretch Before Your Skin Care Routine (Really!) + 3 To Try

Jamie Schneider
Why You Should Stretch Before Your Skin Care Routine (Really!) + 3 To Try
Parenting

Why Embracing Vulnerability As A Parent Can Be Hard (But Necessary)

Gertrude Lyons, MA, Ed.D.
Why Embracing Vulnerability As A Parent Can Be Hard (But Necessary)
Love

Is Dating Becoming More Authentic Thanks To COVID?

Kelly Gonsalves
Is Dating Becoming More Authentic Thanks To COVID?
Spirituality

What Your Birth Year Reveals About You, According To Chinese Astrology

The AstroTwins
What Your Birth Year Reveals About You, According To Chinese Astrology
Beauty

Ugh, Of Course Menopausal Acne Is A Thing — Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler
Ugh, Of Course Menopausal Acne Is A Thing — Here's What To Do About It
Integrative Health

Our Forests Have Microbiomes & Your Gut Health Depends On It, Says An MD

Jason Wachob
Our Forests Have Microbiomes & Your Gut Health Depends On It, Says An MD
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/elevated-vegan-gf-pbj-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!