mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

The One Mistake To Avoid When Buying Cinnamon 

Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
Doctor of Biomedical Sciences By Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
Doctor of Biomedical Sciences
Kanchan Koya, Ph.D. is an author and an expert in harnessing the power of spices for health and well-being. She received her bachelor's degree in molecular biology from the University of Texas at Austin and her doctorate in biomedical sciences from Harvard University.
Overhead Photo of Cinnamon Sticks and Cinnamon Powder

Image by CRISSY MITCHELL / Stocksy

January 5, 2020 — 16:34 PM

Whether you sprinkle a bit in coffee or add a tablespoon to your baked goods, cinnamon is beloved by many.

Growing scientific evidence suggests there are many health benefits of cinnamon: It may help with blood sugar control, exert antimicrobial effects, curb inflammation, protect against cardiovascular disease, boost cognition, fight tumor growth, and even regulate the female hormonal cycle. Although larger, randomized controlled trials remain to be conducted, the plethora of in vitro and small-scale human studies are provocative and promising. 

But before you begin adding cinnamon to everything in sight in order to reap the aforementioned health benefits, let's pause. It turns out that the type of cinnamon you're using matters, and there's a specific kind that's safe to eat in large amounts.

Wait—there are different kinds of cinnamon?

Most people are totally unaware that there are actually two main kinds of cinnamon.

First, there's the more widely available cinnamon that you can find at your local grocery store, called Cassia. Cassia cinnamon sticks are tough, made up of a single layer of bark, and the flavor is strong, spicy, and pungent—it's that spice we most often encounter during the holidays in fragrant cookies, cakes, and eggnog. If the variety of cinnamon isn't specified on the label, you can safely assume it's Cassia cinnamon.

The second type of cinnamon is Ceylon or "true" cinnamon, as it's a variety that originated from the island country neighboring India known as Ceylon, or Sri Lanka. It now grows in other parts of the world and is sometimes referred to as Cinnamon Verum. Compared to Cassia cinnamon, the bark of true cinnamon is multilayered and breaks easily, with a more delicate, light, and citrusy flavor.

Article continues below

So why does the type of cinnamon matter?

It turns out that Cassia cinnamon contains measurable amounts of a natural compound called coumarin, which acts as a blood thinner and prevents blood clotting, but at high enough doses, coumarin has been linked to liver toxicity

On the other hand, "true" or Ceylon cinnamon only has trace amounts of coumarin. While an occasional sprinkling on your French toast or in your coffee won't really matter, it may be worthwhile going out of your way to find some Ceylon cinnamon, especially if you're planning on piling on the spice.

So there you have it—enjoy cinnamon in abundance for its gorgeous flavor and potential health benefits, but choose "true" cinnamon to best protect your liver and overall health. 

A final note: Don't be afraid to use regular cinnamon on occasion! The stronger, spicier notes of Cassia cinnamon are sometimes perfect for the flavor profile of certain recipes. As always, balance is key, and reading your labels is always a good idea.

The views expressed in this article are those of one expert. They are the opinions of the expert and do not necessarily represent the views of mindbodygreen, nor do they represent the complete picture of the topic at hand. This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
Kanchan Koya, Ph.D. Doctor of Biomedical Sciences
Kanchan Koya, Ph.D. is an author and an expert in harnessing the power of spices for health and well-being. She received her bachelor's degree in molecular biology from the University...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-one-mistake-to-avoid-when-buying-cinnamon

Your article and new folder have been saved!