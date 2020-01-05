Most people are totally unaware that there are actually two main kinds of cinnamon.

First, there's the more widely available cinnamon that you can find at your local grocery store, called Cassia. Cassia cinnamon sticks are tough, made up of a single layer of bark, and the flavor is strong, spicy, and pungent—it's that spice we most often encounter during the holidays in fragrant cookies, cakes, and eggnog. If the variety of cinnamon isn't specified on the label, you can safely assume it's Cassia cinnamon.

The second type of cinnamon is Ceylon or "true" cinnamon, as it's a variety that originated from the island country neighboring India known as Ceylon, or Sri Lanka. It now grows in other parts of the world and is sometimes referred to as Cinnamon Verum. Compared to Cassia cinnamon, the bark of true cinnamon is multilayered and breaks easily, with a more delicate, light, and citrusy flavor.