Doctor of Biomedical Sciences

Kanchan Koya, Ph.D. is an author and an expert in harnessing the power of spices for health and well-being. She received her bachelor's degree in molecular biology from the University of Texas at Austin and her doctorate in biomedical sciences from Harvard University. She is passionate about demystifying spices and other natural ingredients that can help support optimal health, and writes about functional food and the magic of spices at her website Spice Spice Baby. Her self-published book by the same name includes recipes for the whole family including baby purées, remedies, an other unexpected ways to use spices in the home.