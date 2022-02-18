If I had to narrow down my spice cabinet to just three options, sumac would most definitely be on the list. Though it has a long history in Middle Eastern cultures and cuisines, sumac is a relative newcomer in Western dishes—and it's most definitely underrated, even among those who do use it.

As a doctor of biomedical sciences and an expert in the functional nutrition of spices, I favor sumac for its health benefits, flavor profile, and ease of use. Here's everything you need to know about this underrated, anti-inflammatory spice.