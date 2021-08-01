When it comes to anti-inflammatory spices, the one that gets all the hype is turmeric—which is fair! "Turmeric’s active compound, curcumin, has been extensively studied for its disease-fighting potential and preventive health benefits," explains Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN.

So when we saw that spice and functional food expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D. shared a list of her favorites anti-inflammatory spices on Instagram, we started taking notes. After all, we're all about stocking our cabinet with a handful of spices that pack, as Koya writes: "inflammation fighting powers."