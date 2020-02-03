It's time for spices to get the recognition they deserve. Feeling low-energy? Add some cloves to your tea or cider. Want to boost the flavor of a boring salad? Sprinkle on some coriander. Looking to curb inflammation and stabilize blood sugar? Cinnamon is your guy. Needless to say, adding spices to your favorite dishes is worth it, due to their plethora of health benefits and flavor profiles (plus, they'll make your whole home smell heavenly).

And if you're looking for a new seasoning to add to your collection, spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., has the answer. When we asked Koya what spice she wants to see people using every day, she didn't even hesitate: Sumac, she says, is a spice worth including on the rack.