The Instant Pot has sparked a level of obsession nary before seen by appliances, especially in the healthy food crowd, who love its entirely stainless-steel interior and the ability to quickly prep their favorite ingredients from scratch. Now, there’s even an entire cookbook devoted to the slow cooker/pressure cooker/rice cooker/all-in-one machine, The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook. These three recipes are some of the healthiest meals you can cook in the Instant Pot, with a protein-packed quinoa breakfast porridge, a fiber-rich chana masala, and a lentil soup that can be on the table in less time that it takes to order takeout.