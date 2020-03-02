mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Overhead of a Variety of Herbs

Image by Darren Muir / Stocksy

March 2, 2020 — 22:55 PM

When it comes to whipping up healthy dishes, we're always looking for new ways to boost our gut health, fight inflammation, and of course, get our vegetables in. But how about tackling all three at once? It's totally doable—and with this spice blend from author and spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., it's pretty tasty, too.

If you frequent the well-being world and are savvy to all the latest info out there, you've probably heard a fair bit about gut health and inflammation lately. They're intrinsically linked to each other, with gut health influencing inflammation—and vice versa.

And not only that, but both are linked with longevity. A healthy gut and lower levels of inflammation have been consistently linked with greater longevity across multiple studies, which research demonstrating how inflammation can drive diseases.

So without further ado, here's Koya's gut health boosting and anti-inflammatory spice blend you'll never want to go without.

Everyday Spice Blend
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 1 tablespoon coriander
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon sweet or smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne (optional if you don't like heat)
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon sumac

Koya recommends mixing this blend up well and storing it all together. You can use it on veggies prepared however you like—consider pairing with the healthiest oils to roast veggies. This blend can also be used to add savory, warming flavors to soups as well. And of course, you can experiment and try it out on other foods too.

Once you've got your blend ready to go, don't forget these storage tips, such as keeping your spices out of direct heat and light. Still looking to grow your spice (and spice blend) collection? Stock up on spices for energy and even healing.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

Love Mac & Cheese? You Won't Miss A Thing With These 6 Vegan Varieties

Sarah Regan
Love Mac & Cheese? You Won't Miss A Thing With These 6 Vegan Varieties
Functional Food

What Is SMASH & Why Should You Keep It In Mind When It Comes To Fish?

Sarah Regan
What Is SMASH & Why Should You Keep It In Mind When It Comes To Fish?
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C.
The Elimination Diet
Integrative Health

Finally, A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want ... Without Bloating!*

Ash Wilking, NASM-CPT
Finally, A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want ... Without Bloating!*
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Improve Immunity, From An Infectious Disease Specialist

Abby Moore
3 Ways To Improve Immunity, From An Infectious Disease Specialist
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: These Are The 3 Days To Highlight & Underline

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: These Are The 3 Days To Highlight & Underline
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

New Study Finds This '5th Vital Sign' May Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Abby Moore
New Study Finds This '5th Vital Sign' May Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus
Motivation

A Celeb Trainer's 5 Essential Tips To Make The Most Of Your Workout

Sarah Regan
A Celeb Trainer's 5 Essential Tips To Make The Most Of Your Workout
Beauty

Can You Naturally Rejuvenate Skin Cells? Yes — Here Are 5 Proven Ways

Alexandra Engler
Can You Naturally Rejuvenate Skin Cells? Yes — Here Are 5 Proven Ways
Mental Health

What Is Our Psychological Immune System? How To Protect Our Mental State

Emily Balcetis, Ph.D.
What Is Our Psychological Immune System? How To Protect Our Mental State
Integrative Health

How Long Does It Actually Take For Your Probiotic To Start Working?

Lindsay Boyers
How Long Does It Actually Take For Your Probiotic To Start Working?
Integrative Health

This Is Why Allergy Season Has Increased By 24 Days Since 1951

Abby Moore
This Is Why Allergy Season Has Increased By 24 Days Since 1951
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/7-spice-blend-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!