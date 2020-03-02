When it comes to whipping up healthy dishes, we're always looking for new ways to boost our gut health, fight inflammation, and of course, get our vegetables in. But how about tackling all three at once? It's totally doable—and with this spice blend from author and spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D., it's pretty tasty, too.

If you frequent the well-being world and are savvy to all the latest info out there, you've probably heard a fair bit about gut health and inflammation lately. They're intrinsically linked to each other, with gut health influencing inflammation—and vice versa.

And not only that, but both are linked with longevity. A healthy gut and lower levels of inflammation have been consistently linked with greater longevity across multiple studies, which research demonstrating how inflammation can drive diseases.

So without further ado, here's Koya's gut health boosting and anti-inflammatory spice blend you'll never want to go without.