The Simple Way To Make Roasted Veggies Way Healthier

While olive oil's smoke point is a little bit lower than the three above oils—between 375 and 405 degrees Fahrenheit—it has a high resistance to oxidative damage, which means that the fats in it don't turn rancid even at high temperatures. It's been shown in studies to actually hold up better during frying than vegetable oil, which makes sense, given that in Italy and Greece, they've been cooking all of their food in olive oil for centuries. Keep your roasting temperatures to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and below with olive oil and you'll be good to go. High-quality olive oil tends to have a grassy, vegetal flavor that pairs well with any types of herbs—it loves rosemary, thyme, and oregano. While it's not as neutral as avocado, you can use that strong flavor to make your veggies really shine—drizzle it liberally on sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, parsnips, turnips, carrots, and gourds of all sorts, and add an herb or two, some salt, and maybe an allium (smashed garlic, a chopped shallot), then pop the pan in the oven, letting the simple flavors really shine.