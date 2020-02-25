As you can imagine, it's always best to go for airtight containers. This ensures all that flavorful goodness from the spice stays in, while undesirable stuff like bacteria and bugs stay out. Consider swapping containers if you buy a new spice and the container doesn't seem too sturdy.

It's also important to keep the containers out of direct heat and light, as some spices contain volatile compounds, which will help "protect those volatile compounds from interacting with environmental elements," thus preserving the potency of your spice.

If you're using spices in a dish that will be cooked, you can typically count on the cooking process to wipe out any bad stuff. Nevertheless, properly stored spices retain their scent and taste longer. (You'll know yours have gotten too old if you can't smell them anymore.)