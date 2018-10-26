There are a handful of supplements that I often call upon to help my patients with their gut healing. They can help speed healing and make a big difference in symptoms.

L-glutamine: This essential amino acid is used up more quickly by your body during times of physical stress. Since it is the preferred fuel of your gut's enterocyte cells, this is the perfect supplement to support optimal gut health.

Colostrum: Lactoferrin in colostrum works as a prebiotic to stimulate the growth of good bacteria as well as promoting cell growth in the intestines to repair a damaged gut.

Slippery elm: This type of elm tree works as a demulcent to reduce inflammation in the gut. You can find this in tea or supplement form.

Turkey tail: This adaptogenic mushroom works wonders against gut overgrowths like SIBO and candida overgrowth.

Deglycyrrhizinated licorice: Sip on licorice tea to give your gut a boost.

Marshmallow root: This root fights to repair a damaged gut lining from leaky gut syndrome by coating the stomach. You can find this in tea or supplement form as well.

Knowledge is power when it comes to your health, especially the health of your gut. Arming yourself with understanding of what destroys—as well as heals—your gut will put you in a position of control. Reaching out and working with a qualified practitioner can help take your healing journey to the next level through labs and customized care plans to restore your gut and get you back to your thriving self.