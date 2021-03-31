Stress can mess with your health in many different ways, and one of them is impairing thyroid function. Your main stress hormone, cortisol, can block conversion to the active T3 and also increase the unusable reverse T3 (rT3), a Hormones and Behavior study says.

Anecdotally, many of my patients found their thyroid problems started after a stressful time in their lives. Research validates this stress-thyroid connection—one Clinical Endocrinology study says, compared to control groups, autoimmune thyroid patients had a higher rate of stressful life events prior to their diagnosis.

What to do: Be consistent with activities of calm, like mindfulness, meditation, and yoga. These activate your body's parasympathetic nervous system, which can make you feel more zen.