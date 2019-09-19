Meet The Thyroid-Balancing Nut Wellness Experts Recommend Consuming Daily

If you've been watching some of your favorite wellness experts' Insta-stories, you may have noticed them popping one or two thumb-size nuts daily. The Brazil nut, a tree nut that hails from (you guessed it!) Brazil, is the new food-based supplement du jour. Unlike most nuts, it's not to be casually snacked upon—you wouldn't, for example, want to make a Brazil nut butter or use Brazil nut flour as the base for your gluten-free baked goods. This is because of its superstar component: the incredibly high quantity of selenium. The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of selenium for adults based on the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is a minimum of 55 micrograms per day. ustone Brazil nut contains around 90 micrograms of selenium, which is already exceeding the daily recommendation! . "As part of my daily supplement regimen, I eat two Brazil nuts every day," says Katie Lemons, the functional medicine expert behind the Twist of Lemons Instagram account and one of the first to popularize the nut as supplement. "They help regulate thyroid function, protect against skin and breast cancer (especially for those with the BRCA1 gene), can prevent mercury toxicity, and are a mood booster. Brazil nuts are safe for all population types without nut allergies. Make sure to buy the nuts in small batches and refrigerate them so they don't go rancid." To further support her daily regimen, this study found that 2 Brazil nuts per day were as effective as a supplement for adequately raising selenium levels in the body.