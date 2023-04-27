Cashews are a type of nut grown on the Anacardium occidentale tree, and they’re produced primarily in India, Vietnam, Mozambique, and Brazil, the latter of which they’re native to1 , says Maggie Moon, MS, RD, a Los Angeles-based registered dietitian and the author of The MIND Diet.

Surprisingly, cashews aren’t actually a "true" nut: They’re shell-covered edible kernels that grow off of the tree’s pear-shaped fruits, known as cashew apples, according to the University of Florida. (But for the sake of simplicity, we'll refer to them as nuts from now on.)

Cashew trees are susceptible to damage from pests, fungi, and disease, so farmers may apply herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect the crops, as is the case in Cote d’Ivoire, a leading cashew producer. The tree thrives in frost-free tropical climates, so you won’t see cashews grown commercially in the U.S.

Shaped like a kidney and light beige in color, cashews have a mild nutty flavor, satisfying initial crunch, and creamy texture that makes them ideal for snacking. They’re commonly used to add a thick, velvety texture to vegan dishes, such as soups and dips, as well as a crunch to salads and trail mixes.

The shell of a cashew nut contains urushiol, a poisonous, oily liquid that can cause blisters on the skin. In turn, all cashews sold in grocery stores will be shelled and processed (either roasting, steaming, etc.) to remove the oil.

Like many nut varieties, cashews can be pricey, ranging from $13-17 for about 2 pounds.

In 2017, cashews were the second most popular tree nut in the U.S., with sales growing 7% each year. However, cashews are a common allergen, and some studies suggest cashew allergies are becoming more common as consumption increases.