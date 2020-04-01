How To Make Healthy Vegan Pesto Recipe With Greens Powder
If you're looking for a dish that supports immunity, tempers inflammation, fits into a Whole30-approved, vegan lifestyle, plus tastes absolutely incredible—let me introduce you to a game-changing pesto recipe. Made with antioxidant-rich mindbodygreen's organic veggies+, this sauce is all benefits, no-compromise.
organic veggies+
Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*
Unlike traditional pesto, we swapped out the Parmesan cheese to make this sauce totally vegan. But don't worry, it's still just as deliciously creamy and cheesy thanks to the combo of cashews and nutritional yeast. Plus, with the addition of olive oil, it offers plenty of healthy fats.
The real benefits, however, come courtesy of our nutrient-dense greens powder. mbg's organic veggies+ powder is made with USDA-certified organic sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, digestive enzymes, and prebiotic fibers. Working together, these ingredients may help encourage better nutrient absorption, support digestion, and nourish your gut's microbiome. Plus, with the addition of powerful antioxidants turmeric and ginger, this blend may reduce inflammation and enhance immune function, too.*
This pesto is a tasty, better-for-you choice to top zoodles, toss with a salad, or serve as a dip for crudités. And if we haven't sold you on this already, it's also really easy to make.
Vegan pesto with mbg organic veggies+
Makes 2 servings
Ingredients
- ¼ cup roasted cashews
- 2 oz. nutritional yeast
- 1 garlic clove
- 4 cups basil leaves
- 2 Tbsp. mbg organic veggies+
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- Salt to taste
- Pine nuts (optional)
Method
- In a food processor, add cashews, garlic, and nutritional yeast until finely ground, about 1 minute.
- Add the basil and mbg organic veggies+. Place the top back onith the motor running, add oil in a slow stream until pesto is blended but still with texture.
- Season with salt as desired.
- Toss with zoodles, noodles, a salad, or any protein of choice.
- Garnish with pine nuts.
Recipe by Tyna Hoang.