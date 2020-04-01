Unlike traditional pesto, we swapped out the Parmesan cheese to make this sauce totally vegan. But don't worry, it's still just as deliciously creamy and cheesy thanks to the combo of cashews and nutritional yeast. Plus, with the addition of olive oil, it offers plenty of healthy fats.

The real benefits, however, come courtesy of our nutrient-dense greens powder. mbg's organic veggies+ powder is made with USDA-certified organic sea vegetables, dark leafy greens, digestive enzymes, and prebiotic fibers. Working together, these ingredients may help encourage better nutrient absorption, support digestion, and nourish your gut's microbiome. Plus, with the addition of powerful antioxidants turmeric and ginger, this blend may reduce inflammation and enhance immune function, too.*

This pesto is a tasty, better-for-you choice to top zoodles, toss with a salad, or serve as a dip for crudités. And if we haven't sold you on this already, it's also really easy to make.