It would be quite difficult to choose if you *had* to go with one nut over the other, but walnuts do have a serious leg up in the omega-3 department. While omega-3 fatty acids are harder to come by in plant-based foods (they're most notorious in fatty fish like mackerel, salmon, and herring), Larson-Meyer says it's not enough of a reason to forget about other nuts.

Overall, she says they're both excellent sources of essential polyunsaturated fats, and contain magnesium, iron, and small amounts of calcium. They also contain some protein (3 grams and 4 grams for pecans and walnuts, respectively).

Linares points out that both have unique nutrition advantages over the other. "Pecans are relatively lower in carbs and higher in fiber than other nuts, so they may be an especially good choice for anyone who needs to manage their blood sugar," she says. "Walnuts, on the other hand, would be an especially good choice for anyone watching their heart health because of the omega-3 content."