A Sun Dried Tomato & Walnut Dip With Brain-Boosting Benefits
Whether it's due to the heat or the laid back attitude of the season, something about the summertime welcomes recipes that require as little effort as possible. Vibrant fruit salads and fresh green mixes are staples at any picnic table, but a creamy, flavorful dip can be just as refreshing to join your spread.
This sun-dried tomato and walnut dip from author and food blogger Mark Sisson's new cookbook will be a hit at any gathering. Blending decadent textures and that tangy tomato flavor, this spread is a perfect addition to just about any meal you whip up. "It’s a pretty thick dip, so it actually works well to scoop it up with veggies or to serve it on top of grilled meats and fried eggs," he suggests. "Just top it with a big spoonful (two to three tablespoons)."
With chopped walnuts to support brain health, as well as sun-dried tomatoes that pack in vitamin C, this recipe is equal parts delicious and nutritious.
Sun-Dried Tomato & Walnut Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 (8-ounce/241 g) jar sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil
- 1 cup (125 g) chopped walnuts
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 tablespoon (2 g) dried basil or 1½ tablespoons (3 g) fresh basil leaves
- 1 tablespoon (15 mL) fresh lemon juice
- Sea salt and black pepper to taste
Method:
- In a food processor, combine the sun-dried tomatoes (including the oil), walnuts, garlic cloves, basil, lemon juice, and a big sprinkle of sea salt and black pepper.
- Pulse until everything is minced, scraping down the sides of the processor bowl as needed.
Nutrition:
- Serves: 8
- Prep time: 10 minutes
- Cook time: 10 minutes
- Calories: 123
- Carbs: 8 grams
- Protein: 3 grams
- Fat: 10 grams
Excerpted from Two Meals a Day Cookbook by Mark Sisson. Copyright © 2022 by Mark Sisson. Reprinted with permission of Balance Publishing. All rights reserved.