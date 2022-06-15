This sun-dried tomato and walnut dip from author and food blogger Mark Sisson's new cookbook will be a hit at any gathering. Blending decadent textures and that tangy tomato flavor, this spread is a perfect addition to just about any meal you whip up. "It’s a pretty thick dip, so it actually works well to scoop it up with veggies or to serve it on top of grilled meats and fried eggs," he suggests. "Just top it with a big spoonful (two to three tablespoons)."

With chopped walnuts to support brain health, as well as sun-dried tomatoes that pack in vitamin C, this recipe is equal parts delicious and nutritious.