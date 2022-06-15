 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
A Sun Dried Tomato & Walnut Dip With Brain-Boosting Benefits

A Sun Dried Tomato & Walnut Dip With Brain-Boosting Benefits

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Bowl of Walnuts and a Nut Cracker

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

June 15, 2022 — 11:05 AM

Whether it's due to the heat or the laid back attitude of the season, something about the summertime welcomes recipes that require as little effort as possible. Vibrant fruit salads and fresh green mixes are staples at any picnic table, but a creamy, flavorful dip can be just as refreshing to join your spread.

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts

headshots of mbg functional nutrition training faculty

This sun-dried tomato and walnut dip from author and food blogger Mark Sisson's new cookbook will be a hit at any gathering. Blending decadent textures and that tangy tomato flavor, this spread is a perfect addition to just about any meal you whip up. "It’s a pretty thick dip, so it actually works well to scoop it up with veggies or to serve it on top of grilled meats and fried eggs," he suggests. "Just top it with a big spoonful (two to three tablespoons)."

With chopped walnuts to support brain health, as well as sun-dried tomatoes that pack in vitamin C, this recipe is equal parts delicious and nutritious.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Sun-Dried Tomato & Walnut Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 (8-ounce/241 g) jar sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil
  • 1 cup (125 g) chopped walnuts
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 tablespoon (2 g) dried basil or 1½ tablespoons (3 g) fresh basil leaves
  • 1 tablespoon (15 mL) fresh lemon juice 
  • Sea salt and black pepper to taste 

Method:

  1. In a food processor, combine the sun-dried tomatoes (including the oil), walnuts, garlic cloves, basil, lemon juice, and a big sprinkle of sea salt and black pepper.
  2. Pulse until everything is minced, scraping down the sides of the processor bowl as needed. 
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Nutrition:

  • Serves: 8
  • Prep time: 10 minutes
  • Cook time: 10 minutes
  • Calories: 123
  • Carbs: 8 grams
  • Protein: 3 grams
  • Fat: 10 grams

Excerpted from Two Meals a Day Cookbook by Mark Sisson. Copyright © 2022 by Mark Sisson. Reprinted with permission of Balance Publishing. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Little-Known Seed Is Packed With Antioxidants & Supports Brain Health

Kristine Thomason
This Little-Known Seed Is Packed With Antioxidants & Supports Brain Health
Functional Food

I've Tried 30+ Daily Harvest Items – Here's My Honest Review

Braelyn Wood
I've Tried 30+ Daily Harvest Items – Here's My Honest Review
Mental Health

A Neuroscientist's 7 Simple Tricks To Learn & Work More Productively With ADHD

Daniel Amen, M.D.
A Neuroscientist's 7 Simple Tricks To Learn & Work More Productively With ADHD
Recipes

This Hummus Recipe Has An Undetectable Blood-Sugar-Balancing Ingredient

Merrell Readman
This Hummus Recipe Has An Undetectable Blood-Sugar-Balancing Ingredient
Integrative Health

If You Drink Water Before Bed Every Night, You're Going To Want To Read This

Abby Moore
If You Drink Water Before Bed Every Night, You're Going To Want To Read This
Spirituality

Why This Intuitive Says We Could Be Shocked By New Clarity This Week

Natasha Levinger
Why This Intuitive Says We Could Be Shocked By New Clarity This Week
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The One Probiotic That's Helping People Poop Regularly & Smoothly*

Abby Moore
The One Probiotic That's Helping People Poop Regularly & Smoothly*
Integrative Health

Eating An Anti-Inflammatory Diet Increases Brain Size, Research Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Eating An Anti-Inflammatory Diet Increases Brain Size, Research Reveals
Integrative Health

Got A Dad Who's Invested In Longevity? This Is The Perfect Gift

Jason Wachob
Got A Dad Who's Invested In Longevity? This Is The Perfect Gift
Integrative Health

I'm A Longevity Specialist & These Are The 4 Products I Rely On For Deep Sleep

Emma Loewe
I'm A Longevity Specialist & These Are The 4 Products I Rely On For Deep Sleep
Beauty

Looking To Lighten Melasma Or Dark Spots? Find A Product With This Ingredient

Hannah Frye
Looking To Lighten Melasma Or Dark Spots? Find A Product With This Ingredient
Integrative Health

Do You Need An 'Internal Shower?' TikTok’s Latest Detox Drink Trend, Explained

Morgan Chamberlain
Do You Need An 'Internal Shower?' TikTok’s Latest Detox Drink Trend, Explained
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sun-dried-tomato-and-walnut-dip-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!