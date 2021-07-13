When it comes to foods that better your brain, you have options—lot’s of ‘em. This is of course a good thing (hand us all the brain-healthy recipes, please!), but when it comes to the best of the best, is there a hierarchy of sorts? If experts had to choose, which brain-supporting food would they put on their plate?

It’s a question we sent over to neurologists Dean Sherzai, M.D., and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast. Their answer? Well, here’s a hint: “They're absolutely delicious, and they look like the brain,” says Ayesha.

According to the Sherzais, walnuts reign supreme.