8 Go-To Foods This Nutritional Psychiatrist Eats For Better Brain Function

When it comes to taking brain health into our own hands, our food choices seem to be the simplest thing we can control. Take it from board-certified psychiatrist, professional chef, and nutrition specialist Uma Naidoo, M.D.: A triple threat in the “food as medicine” space, she has seen powerful results in her patients who make simple dietary swaps to optimize their mental health.

And even if you don’t meet a certain mental health diagnosis, she says, strengthening your brain function with food is always a good idea. “You’re going to eat every day, so why not pack in the foods that will give you a better brain function?” she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Below, the eight brain foods she swears by for better mental health: