Taking care of our mental health is crucially important, and just like our physical health diet plays an important role in helping keep us in good spirits and keeping our brain healthy. In fact, a whole emerging field known as nutritional psychiatry aims to use dietary interventions to help with challenges like anxiety and depression.

But beyond full scale uses of diet in psychiatry, there's some great healthy foods that are sure to help improve our mood when things feel low. These recipes were dreamt up by a team, registered dietitian Margie Saidel, MPH, R.D. and Executive Chef Peter Gilhooly (who work together at Chartwells K12), to boost your mood and fill you family's table with nutritious options.