For two weeks, I took the recommended dose of beetroot juice (2 tablespoons, according to the brand I used) within an hour after my workout. If you've never had beetroot juice, you'll likely be pleasantly surprised by the taste—it's sweeter than most single-plant juices due to its natural sugars. So after a sweaty workout—when I'll more or less drink anything—the wee bit of beetroot juice was a welcome addition to my hydration. Most days I mixed it into my water, and other days I just threw it back because I'm an adult. It was never gross, and it wasn't something I dreaded—unlike some post-workout drinks I've had, which, to spare you the adjectives, are less than palatable.

To be completely transparent: Beetroot juice didn't seem to help my muscle recovery. That could be for a number of reasons. First off, muscle soreness is a bit hard to quantify. Was I less sore than I'd normally be? Not really. Was I more sore? It's hard to say.

It's also possible that I wasn't taking enough beetroot juice to mitigate the levels of soreness I was feeling. I stuck to my normal routine of HIIT, boxing, and spinning during these two weeks, but maybe it was too much for poor beetroot juice. In the days following my workouts, I was still very sore (and, at times, a bit resentful of beetroot juice because I'd forgone my tried-and-true recovery tactics to see if this alone would work—I'm coming back for you, magnesium.)

Soreness aside, I did notice that after drinking beetroot juice, I felt super hydrated—more so than when I drank water, and it happened much faster. Given that beetroot juice contains some of the electrolytes we lose when we sweat, like sodium and potassium, that result isn't out of character. So if you're someone who has written off water alternatives, but you often work out at a high intensity, it could be worth trying beetroot juice the next time you feel dehydrated, and consulting with an R.D. about what exact amount is right for you. Whether or not it will work in the future for my soreness is up for discovery, but in the meantime, I'm happy that I at least found a new hydrating (and beautiful, to boot!) drink.