Food Trends
An Easy 3-Day Juice Cleanse For Beginners + Tips & Tricks To Get The Most Out Of Your Cleanse
|
Expert Reviewed An Easy 3-Day Juice Cleanse For Beginners + Tips & Tricks To Get The Most Out Of Your Cleanse

An Easy 3-Day Juice Cleanse For Beginners + Tips & Tricks To Get The Most Out Of Your Cleanse

Rachel Feldman
Health Coach By Rachel Feldman
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review by Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor's degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master's in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University.
An Easy 3-Day Juice Cleanse + Tips & Tricks To Get The Most Out Of Your Cleanse

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on March 25, 2020

With juice cleanses, it can often get confusing figuring out what is safe and what is not, especially if you've never done one before. Here are some general tips on how you can tweak your cleanse: 

  1. First, it is okay to supplement your juice cleanse with additional smoothies.
  2. Secondly, it is okay to supplement your juice cleanse with non-dairy milks such as almond, hemp, or coconut milk for extra fat to sustain blood sugar balance and maintain energy levels.
  3. Thirdly, it is okay to have steamed vegetables or a raw salad in between your juices if you feel your body needs extra food. 

(For more information on how to do a juice cleanse safely, be sure to check out our full guide to juicing). 

With these tweaks in mind, here is a simple three-day juice cleanse for beginners, focusing on those gorgeous winter fruits and veggies. 

The 3-day juice cleanse basics.

Drink the following juices for your three-day juice cleanse (all recipes can be found below). Feel free to switch up the order of the juices based on what flavor you desire at the time. 

  • 8:30 to 9 a.m.: Carrot Bliss juice
  • 11 a.m.: Green Beauty juice
  • 1 p.m.: Renew juice
  • 3 p.m.: Detoxification juice
  • 6 p.m.: Nourishing Cucumber juice
  • 8 p.m.: Protein Milk (consume 8 ounces, if needed)

A helpful note: If you cannot make the almond or hemp milk yourself, look for unsweetened, store-bought brands with the least amount of additives.

You can blend the protein milk with any of the following for extra fiber:

  • 3 tablespoons hemp seeds, flax meal or pumpkin seeds
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 1-2 figs or dates, soaked, with the pits removed
  • 1/2 cup berries
  • One or more superfoods such as maca, lucuma, cacao, or shredded coconut
  • A pinch of delicious spices, such as cinnamon or nutmeg
Tips and warnings.

  1. In order to add a bit of heat during the cooler months, you can add half to one teaspoon of warming spices—ginger, cayenne, nutmeg, turmeric or cinnamon—to any of these juices.
  2. If you feel chilly during your juice cleanse (it can happen), you can drink warm water or veggie broth (recipe below) throughout the day.
  3. Anecdotally, many people who juice cleanse find consuming a digestive enzyme is helpful during juice cleanse, to enhance digestion.
  4. If you have thyroid issues or are sensitive to foods that contain goitrogens, any of these greens can be substituted with parsley or lettuce, or you can lightly steam the dark leafy greens before using.

The juices. 

1. Carrot Bliss Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 2 carrots
  • 6 stalks celery
  • 2 cucumbers
  • 1 apple

Method: Juice everything together and drink immediately.

2. Green Beauty Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 2 green apples
  • 2 cucumbers
  • 1 bunch kale
  • 1 bunch parsley

Method: Juice everything together and drink immediately.

3. Renew Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 1 handful kale
  • 1 handful romaine
  • 5 celery stalks
  • 1 handful of basil
  • 1 inch piece of ginger
  • Dash of cayenne

Method: Juice everything together and drink immediately.

4. Detoxification Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 2 cucumbers
  • 1/2 beet
  • 3 celery stalks
  • 3 dandelion leaves
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Dash of turmeric

Method: Juice everything together and drink immediately.

 

5. Nourishing Cucumber Juice

Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 1 handful of spinach
  • 2 cups of mixed greens
  • 2 cucumbers
  • 1 handful of parsley

Method: Juice everything together and drink immediately.

If you are feeling cold or tired, I suggest sipping a veggie broth throughout the day to warm your body and contribute nutrients you need for a safe and effective juice cleanse.

6. Veggie Broth

Makes 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients:

  • 16 cups of water
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 8 celery sticks, chopped
  • 8 carrots, washed and unpeeled
  • 1 bunch dark leafy greens (kale or collards)
  • 1/2 bunch of parsley
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 3 1-inch slices of ginger root

Method:

  1. Start your broth: Measure 16 cups of water into a large pot, then cover. Bring your water to a boil.
  2. Prepare your vegetables: While the water is coming to a boil, wash the vegetables, and cut them in half so they will fit the pot. When the water is boiling, put all the ingredients into the water except the ginger. Bring the broth to a boil with the lid. Then turn down to simmer for one hour. Finally, add the ginger slices. Continue simmering with the lid on for 30 minutes.
  3. You have two choices to finish the soup: Either strain the vegetables into a large pot and serve the vegetables in a warm dish, or blend the liquid and vegetables with an immersion blender to make a thicker broth.

There is no right or wrong when it comes to supporting your body with juices. Just remember there is no shame in supplementing your cleanse with additional smoothies, nut milks or veggie broth if needed, so you avoid feeling tired or depleted during your three-day cleanse.

Rachel Feldman
Rachel Feldman Health Coach
Rachel Feldman is a health coach, digestive wellness expert, and detox specialist. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Rachel assists clients nationwide via phone, email and Skype. Rachel...

