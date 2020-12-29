5 Healthy Foods You Should Avoid If You Have A Hormonal Imbalance

Thanks to brave women like Lena Dunham, Padma Lakshmi, Daisy Ridley, and others—women's hormonal health conditions like endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) have finally been given some much-deserved media attention in the past few years.

As someone who once suffered from the devastating effects of PCOS, I'm thrilled to see influential women speaking out. Their stories hit home for many reasons. As I explain in my book WomanCode, I experienced the same agonizing acne as Ridley—not to mention weight gain, sleeplessness, depression, and other PCOS symptoms.

While obesity, family history, and insulin resistance are known risk factors for PCOS, the role of nutrition in the prevention and treatment of this hormonal imbalance has only recently gained traction. I can tell you personally that nutrition is paramount in PCOS. I was able to successfully solve my hormonal imbalance the same way Ridley found relief: through food.

There are two strategic dietary changes to start with that will make a significant dent in PCOS symptoms—namely limiting or cutting out dairy and added sugars. For many women, nixing these two notorious endocrine disruptors with a low starch/low dairy dietary approach can help tremendously.

But what if you've already completely cut milk products and sweets from your diet and you're still experiencing the pimples, messed-up periods, extra pounds, and hair loss associated with PCOS?

Before I made it my mission to fix my hormones and help other women get back on track, I had no idea that some of the "healthy" foods I was consuming could actually make my problems worse. And I see the disbelief on my clients' faces every day when I break the news that some of the hyped-up health foods they've been dutifully consuming may actually be sabotaging their best efforts to overcome PCOS symptoms.

Here are the "healthy" foods that I personally recommend women with PCOS avoid due to an abundance of caution: