Integrative Health | expert reviewed These 16 Nootropic Supplements Promote Memory, Mood Balance, Cognitive Function & More* mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.

Image by Brkati Krokodil / Stocksy June 10, 2022

Whether we realize it or not, memory is an essential cognitive function we use every day as we’re driving to the store, dialing a phone number we know by heart, or recalling a new coworker’s name so we can give a friendly greeting in the office. Memory supplements can help support these daily activities.* But, not all memory supplements are created equal. That’s why we asked mindbodygreen’s vice president of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D, RDN, to scour the market to find the 16 best memory supplements available today.

Do memory supplements work?

There’s a lot of skepticism regarding memory supplements floating around the internet, so let’s address the elephant in the room: Yes, memory supplements work. Do they magically restore your memories or provide superhuman cognitive abilities? No, of course not. As cool as it would be to live in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter or the Marvel Cinematic Universe where magic and superpowers exist, we prefer to lean on science here. And scientifically speaking, there’s both preclinical studies (i.e., animals) and clinical trials (i.e., humans) that show that many nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives featured in dietary supplements demonstrate statistical and clinical significance for memory, recall, and related brain outcomes (e.g., learning, processing, retention, and cognitive performance).* That said, memory supplements are not designed to reverse specific brain health concerns, but rather, support memory and promote overall brain function. We’re talking proactive cognitive support and brain longevity, here—and the earlier the better!*

Summary Yes, memory supplements work. But, to work effectively, they need to include efficacious doses of premium forms of nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives with scientific evidence that demonstrates they optimize brain health and cognitive function in some capacity.*

Vitamins and other ingredients that support memory.

There’s a wide variety of neuronutrients—including vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and other bioactives—that demonstrate nootropic mechanisms (i.e., they promote brain health and function in one or more ways). In addition to cognitive benefits such as focus, attention, concentration, alertness, cerebral blood flow, mood support, stress resilience, and neurotransmitter synthesis, many of these ingredients have a specific effect—whether direct or indirect—on memory creation, recall, and retention. Board-certified neurologist and environmental toxicologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., encourages her clients to utilize nootropic supplements to complement their holistic health habits. “Clean foods, movement, meditation, and spending time in nature are critical for brain nutrition, regeneration, and longevity,” she explains. “As part of my integrative approach to neurology, I also value smart, holistic formulas that nourish and support brain function and elevate cognitive potential, regardless of stage in life.” Here are some key types of nootropic ingredients, plus specific examples of how they promote memory and overall cognitive function.

Vitamins

Many vitamins—including vitamin C, vitamin D3, vitamin K, and B vitamins (especially B6, B9, and B12)—demonstrate nootropic mechanisms by regulating neurotransmitter production, aiding in the methylation cycle, and promoting anti-inflammatory actions.* For example, in a 2016 American Journal of Clinical Nutrition study, participants with lower vitamin B12 levels had suboptimal memory performance (even when their B12 levels were considered to be in a “normal” range). Researchers believe this is because vitamin B12 helps promote microstructural integrity of the hippocampus, which is a major part of the brain that helps us process and retrieve memories.*

Minerals

Another unique set of micronutrients, minerals—such as magnesium, calcium, zinc, and iron—play a role in brain health by promoting neurotransmitter synthesis, mitochondrial function, cellular signaling, and more.* In a 2010 preclinical study published in Neuron, researchers discovered that increased levels of magnesium L-threonate in the brain improved short-term neuroplasticity, long-term potentiation (i.e., synapses signaling), and both learning and memory functions in rats.*

Amino acids

The essential building blocks of proteins throughout our body, amino acids also have a profound effect on neurotransmitter synthesis, helping regulate everything from mood to motivation in the brain.* For example, L-tyrosine is a precursor for the neurotransmitter dopamine, which plays a part in mental energy, motivation, and happiness. According to a 2013 Frontiers review, increasing your L-tyrosine intake (through diet or supplementation) can help promote working memory updates which are the brain’s “screening system” to decide whether or not new information is worth holding onto.* (Pretty cool, huh?) In addition to L-tyrosine, here are some other amino acids that promote memory and overall cognitive function:*

L-theanine

Taurine

L-tryptophan

Acetyl-L-carnitine

Creatine

Glutamine

GABA

5-HTP

Botanicals

We believe in the healing power of plants at mbg, and when it comes to nootropic mechanisms—boy do botanicals deliver! Ranging from ancient indigenous plants to adaptogenic mushrooms and Ayurvedic herbs, these dynamic plants promote myriad brain health benefits—including increased stress resilience, enhanced executive function, and improved memory (just to name a few).* “Evidence-based botanicals with nootropic actions are one of my specialties as a naturopathic healthcare practitioner. One of the most exciting botanicals in the cognitive arena is the South African succulent Sceletium tortuosum (aka kanna),” shares Jeremy Appleton, N.D., director of scientific and medical affairs at PLT Health Solutions Inc. “The clinically researched and patented Zembrin® extract promotes mental agility and calm, at the same time. Through its impact on serotonin levels, brain waves, and neurocircuitry, this unique plant extract helps reduce reactivity to stress, elevates executive function, and enhances cognitive flexibility.”* According to a 2017 study on older adults from the World Journal of Neuroscience, kanna’s ability to influence brain activity impacts a number of emotional and cognitive processes—including memory and attention.* And kanna is only the edge of the nootropic botanical garden. Here are some other powerhouse plants that support memory and other cognitive functions:*

Panax ginseng

Bacopa monnieri

Guarana seed

Gotu kola

Ashwagandha root & leaf

Lion’s mane mushroom

Reishi mushroom

Cordyceps mushroom

Gingko biloba

Turmeric root

Lemon balm

Phytonutrients

Phytonutrients (aka phytochemicals) are organic compounds intrinsic to and sourced from botanicals. You’re likely already familiar with a few of these plant bioactives—or their benefits, at least. Caffeine is an ancient, widely consumed phytonutrient found in foods and beverages like coffee, tea, and cacao that many people are intimately familiar with and utilize for its energizing benefits. Targeted supplements with sustained-release caffeine are also a more novel, innovative offering in the world of energizing phytonutrients.* Other phytonutrients might not be as well-known by name, like curcumin. If you’ve heard of turmeric root’s anti-inflammatory properties, you can thank curcumin—the principal curcuminoid in turmeric—for its whole-body health benefits (including your noggin).* When it comes to memory support, the red wine-famous phytonutrient resveratrol (which can be derived from fermentation or Japanese knotweed to be used in supplements) is especially beneficial.* In a 2020 Nutrients study, resveratrol supplementation was found to improve verbal memory in postmenopausal women.* Researchers believe this benefit is largely due to resveratrol’s antioxidant and cerebrovascular properties; indeed, because it brings blood to the brain and keeps free radicals out, resveratrol has been found to be universally helpful for cognitive function and brain longevity.* Here are some additional phytonutrients that support memory and brain function:*

Lutein

Zeaxanthin

Huperzine A

Other neuronutrients

There are a few compounds that don’t fit so neatly into the categories above but still deserve a seat at the table of nootropics. Neuronutrient citicoline (aka CDP-choline) is massively beneficial to promote and maintain cognitive function—anytime, but especially later in life.* In a 2021 study on healthy older adults published in The Journal of Nutrition, researchers found that citicoline supplementation (specifically, Cognizin®) enhanced overall memory, with significant improvements in episodic memory.* Award-winning cognitive health researcher and lead author of the study, Eri Nakazaki, Ph.D., shares that powerhouse neuronutrient citicoline boasts a robust body of published scientific evidence. “This nootropic has impressive efficacy to nourish and promote our brain and executive function—supporting the structure and function of our neurons, neurotransmitter levels (especially acetylcholine), and diverse cognitive metrics spanning brain energy, attention, memory, and cognitive performance.”* Phospholipids—think phosphatidylserine and phosphatidylcholine—and other key phospholipid precursors (citicoline) or constituents (brain-centric omega-3 fats EPA and DHA) are incredibly vital to overall brain function.* They help maintain the structure, function, and integrity of cellular membranes, which make up the outer layer of all cells (including those in the brain like neurons and glia).*

How we picked these supplements: Science-backed nootropics We searched for brands with nootropic ingredients that deliver cognitive benefits proven by science. Efficacious dosing & form You can trust the products included in this list have the best forms and doses—no "sprinkling" over here! Plant-based ingredients While not every formula can be 100% derived from plants, we found products that feature as many botanicals, herbs, and phytonutrient ingredients as possible. Clean & quality formulas We prioritize brands with a clear emphasis on quality testing (purity and potency) with products that feature high-quality active ingredients and "other ingredient" lists that are short and clean.

Memory Supplement FAQs Why would I need or consider a targeted memory support supplement? Conversations of adult brain health and memory used to be reserved mostly for “older” years of life, but not anymore. As it turns out, it’s never too early to be proactive about protecting and nourishing your brain. Whether you’re 25 or 75, the scientific discovery of a diverse array of nootropic compounds and advent of neurohacking have changed the brain game, if you will. Targeted memory supplements from this list provide proactive brain health support across the adult lifespan, optimizing your cognitive longevity—or “brain span.”* What time of day should I take a memory supplement? While that decision is completely up to you, many people choose to take memory supplements in the morning or midday to take full advantage of their nootropic, multidimensional brain power benefits (i.e., memory, mental clarity, learning, processing, cognitive performance, mood balance, and more).* Every individual is unique, so we recommend you personalize your memory supplement routine to best suit your needs and goals. What is a nootropic? The memory supplements included on this list are "nootropics," a scientific term that refers to one or more nutrients, botanicals, phytonutrients, bioactives that have the ability to act in helpful ways in the central nervous system (CNS) to promote the health of the brain and enhance its functions.* In layman's terms, nootropic actions confer "brain power" in the broadest sense. More specifically, this can look like mental clarity and sharpness, memory, neuronal function, neurotransmitter balance, cognitive performance, and more.

The takeaway.

Whether you’re looking for memory support at school, work, home, or elsewhere, the supplements featured here can help promote memory creation, recall, and retention—wherever and whenever you need these critical cognitive skills.* To discover what neurologists, psychiatrists, and longevity dietitians think of mindbodygreen’s proactive brain health supplement, check out these expert reviews.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.