Magnesium is an essential macromineral that's needed throughout the body (and yes, the brain) every day to support a slew of physiological functions. The problem? Many Americans don't get enough magnesium. This brain-focused magnesium supplement offers 144 milligrams of magnesium in a highly absorbable form developed by MIT researchers that has been shown to deposit greater amounts of the essential mineral in brain tissue: magnesium L-threonate. This magnesium supplement helps maintain synaptic connections, bolster neuronal integrity, improve executive and cognitive function, and support both short- and long-term memory. Since healthy levels of the mineral are challenging to sustain as we age, supplementing with magnesium can be especially beneficial to healthy brain aging and longevity (whether you take it in college or retirement!).*