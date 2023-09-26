"I could go on for days about how much I love this nootropic supplement, but for me, the most palpable benefits are enhanced mental clarity and mood-balancing effects.* Hero neuronutrient citicoline supports healthy levels of important neurotransmitters, namely dopamine, norepinephrine, and acetylcholine.* These neurotransmitters are known to support mental processes such as clarity and focus. Citicoline has also been shown via research to support attention, processing speed1 , and mental energy by increasing ATP in the brain (i.e., supporting brain energy reserves).* Complementing citicoline, antioxidant phytonutrient resveratrol has vasoactive properties and is clinically shown to support blood flow to the brain and cerebrovascular health2 .* Enhanced cerebral blood flow means optimized delivery of oxygen and nutrients to my brain, supporting a clear head and overall cognitive function. (Yes, please.)"