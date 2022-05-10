 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Mental Health
Enhance Your Memory & Promote Mental Resilience With These Simple Tips

Enhance Your Memory & Promote Mental Resilience With These Simple Tips

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Thoughtful Woman at Her Desk

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

May 10, 2022 — 22:27 PM

Whether you're shopping for ingredients to make your grandmother's famous lasagna recipe or studying for an algebra test, your memory helps you access short-term and long-term information and process the world around you. 

We could all use a little extra mental strength to help us remember important things, right? Well, it turns out there are a few natural remedies that can help support our brain health and enhance our memory: 

1. Eat for your brain.

Nutritional psychiatry is a field of science that uses food and supplements to provide essential nutrients and phytonutrients that help support an individual's mental health needs.* In other words, making strategic dietary changes can support your individual mental well-being and overall cognitive function.

Here are some nutritional changes you can make to increase brain function and improve memory:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Give omega-3 supplements a try.

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
omega-3 potency+

Speaking of healthy fats, omega-3 fatty acids are vital for overall cognitive function and enhancing memory—particularly EPA and DHA, which are omega-3 fatty acids found primarily in marine sources (fish and algae).* 

Consuming adequate amounts of omega-3s has been shown to benefit cognitive health, and DHA in particular (with or without EPA) has been proved to improve working and episodic memorystrengthen general neuroprotectionincrease blood flow to the brain, and more.* High-quality omega-3 supplements with a healthy daily dose of these healthy lipids (i.e., 1,000 milligrams of EPA plus DHA and higher)—such as mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+, which boasts 1,500 milligrams of the marine omega-3s per serving from sustainably sourced, cold-water anchovy—are an easy way to support your memory and host of brain functions.*

3. Move your body.

Exercise is medicine for the body and the brain. Studies have shown that aerobic and cardiorespiratory exercise increase white and gray matter in the brain, respectively. Gray matter is responsible for the majority of processing that occurs in the brain, while white matter is more involved in communication within the brain and between the brain and spinal cord—all of which are important for memory function. 

So, how much movement do we need to maintain optimal mental health? One cross-sectional study published in the Lancet Psychiatry reveals the sweet spot for reaping all the mental wellness benefits: 30 to 60 minutes three to five times a week is all you need (of course, more movement is great!) to support mental well-being and improve your mood.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Zen out.

Meditation and other mindfulness practices have certainly gained growing attention over the past few years—and for good reason! Meditation has been proved to lengthen telomeres (a biomarker for longevity) and improve overall brain function. More specifically, meditation increases gray matter in the brain and helps enhance memory and learning.

If you're new to meditation, follow these 10 tips to ease into a sustainable daily practice.

5. Hit the hay. 

It's no surprise that sleep is critical for our overall well-being, but did you know that it plays a specific and vital role in healthy memory? While you're sleeping each night, your brain takes all the information from the day and trims down the unnecessary bits so it can properly store what is essential. 

Getting your seven to nine hours of restful sleep ensures the right memories are retained—so be sure to call it a night a little bit earlier if you're hoping to supercharge your memory while you sleep! 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

When it comes to enhancing your memory, making small, consistent improvements each day to your nutrition, sleep, and movement habits can make a massive difference over your lifetime. Consider these tips your "long-term study strategy" for a life of strong memory and mental wellness.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
omega-3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
omega-3 potency+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Vitamin D Isn't Just For Bones: 6 Surprising Perks You Probably Don't Know Yet*

Morgan Chamberlain
Vitamin D Isn't Just For Bones: 6 Surprising Perks You Probably Don't Know Yet*
Integrative Health

Study Finds How Much Sleep You Need To Maintain A Healthy Weight

Sarah Regan
Study Finds How Much Sleep You Need To Maintain A Healthy Weight
Beauty

The Top 3 Hair Removal Mistakes This Derm Sees All The Time

Alexandra Engler
The Top 3 Hair Removal Mistakes This Derm Sees All The Time
Spirituality

The Important Reason To Pay Extra Attention To Your Dreams This Week

Natasha Levinger
The Important Reason To Pay Extra Attention To Your Dreams This Week
Beauty

"Sunburn Blush" Is The Makeup Trend You'll Be Seeing All Summer Long

Jamie Schneider
"Sunburn Blush" Is The Makeup Trend You'll Be Seeing All Summer Long
Food Trends

The 8 Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services To Sneak In More Whole Foods

Braelyn Wood
The 8 Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services To Sneak In More Whole Foods
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Break Free Of Toxic People With This "Cord-Cutting" Exercise For Strength

Catharine Allan
Break Free Of Toxic People With This "Cord-Cutting" Exercise For Strength
Beauty

The Surprising Way To Apply Concealer That Makes Dark Circles Invisible

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Way To Apply Concealer That Makes Dark Circles Invisible
Spirituality

Seeing This Sign Can Mean It's Time To Get Honest With Yourself

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Sign Can Mean It's Time To Get Honest With Yourself
Functional Food

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition

Hannah Frye
I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition
Home

The Secret To Keeping Glass Showers Streak-Free + 5 Best Cleaners

Emma Loewe
The Secret To Keeping Glass Showers Streak-Free + 5 Best Cleaners
Beauty

This Dreamy Pillow Mist Will Be Your New Favorite Addition To Your Nightstand

Alexandra Engler
This Dreamy Pillow Mist Will Be Your New Favorite Addition To Your Nightstand
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tips-to-improve-your-memory
omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
omega-3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!