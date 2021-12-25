DHA is often talked about for the important roles it plays in brain development7 , both while we're still in the womb and after.* Not only does DHA make up a lot of the gray matter in our brains, but it's also a key component of cell membranes (which have a major impact on normal cellular functions and signaling), as well as neurons (the cells throughout the brain and entire central nervous system that send and receive messages).* DHA is also crucial for eye development9 and functioning throughout life and found in large quantities in our retinas.*