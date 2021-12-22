What Are Omega-3s, Actually? The Lowdown On These Healthy Fats

Even during the days of low-fat everything (thank goodness those are over), one specific type of fat maintained its "good for you" status: omega-3s. And though nutrition science and health trends have since brought all sorts of dietary fats back into the mainstream's good graces, omega-3s still deserve some extra attention.

Whether you can't get enough of your spicy tuna roll or don't eat seafood because of a vegan diet (or whatever other reason), you need your fair share of these high-profile fats in order to feel your best.* Though they're most famous for heart health, omega-3s fuel a slurry of important processes in the body, supporting everything from your brain to your eyes.*

If that's the extent of your knowledge about omega-3s, don't sweat it; you've come to the right place. Consider this your one-stop guide to all-things omega-3s, from what they really are and what the difference between EPA and DHA is, to why they're so important for your body and how to get more of them (because, nope, eating fish isn't your only option).